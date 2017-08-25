Fantastic Tinder-Like Adventure Game Reigns Is Getting A Sequel

You might associate swiping right and left most closely with Tinder, but developer Nerial figured out a way to make a great adventure game based on the same actions with Reigns. Today, the studio announced that a sequel is in the works.

Reigns: Her Majesty is the follow-up to Reigns, and as the name suggests, it tasks you with rising the ranks and completing quests as a queen. There'll be a new array of characters to entice you, support you, or lead you astray, including a chamberlain, a witch, a handmaid, and a fox. Check out the announcement trailer below.

From the video, Reigns: Her Majesty's core mechanics look pretty much identical to the original Reigns. But the story looks quite different, and undoubtedly there'll be many more challenges and puzzles to overcome. It's still to be seen, however, if Reigns: Her Majesty will feature a romance simulator structured like Tinder, as the first game did.

Reigns: Her Majesty will launch later this year on PC, iOS, and Android. If you haven't checked it out yet, you can grab the first game for $3 on Steam, the Apple App Store, and the Google Play store.