Fantastic RPG Undertale Dated On PS4/Vita; Special Edition Detailed

It was quite the surprise when Sony announced at E3 2017 that the critically acclaimed RPG Undertale was coming to PS4 and Vita. Today, creator Toby Fox announced exactly when PlayStation fans will be able to get their hands on it, and he also detailed the physical collector's edition.

Undertale launches on August 15, and it'll be Cross-Buy compatible--meaning that you only have to buy the game once to get a copy on both platforms. If you pre-order the game now, you get a dynamic theme for your PS4 which you can see in Fox's PS Blog post.

In addition, the creator revealed what comes in Undertale's special edition. Published by Fangamer, the special edition comes with a physical copy of the game on PS4, PC, or Vita. It also includes the complete soundtrack on CD, sheet music annotated by Toby Fox, and a gold-plated brass locket. You can also buy a physical copy of the standard edition of the game. All physical editions--both collector's and standard--comes with a story booklet.

The Collector's Edition will cost you $64, while the standard physical edition is $25. The normal, downloadable version on PlayStation Network is available for $15.

Undertale is a terrific indie RPG that plays on your expectations of the genre and games in general. If you're interested in reading more about Undertale, you can check out our 9/10 review of the PC version here.