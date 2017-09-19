Fantastic Destiny 2 Deal Gets You The Game, Xbox One Controller, And More For $70

If you're considering picking up Destiny 2 for Xbox One, there's an excellent deal you can take advantage of right now. For not much more than the cost of the game itself, you can land yourself a pair of nice bonuses.

Over on Ebay (via Wario64), highly rated seller antonline is offering a $70 bundle that consists of three items: a physical copy of Destiny 2, a white Xbox One controller, and a Play & Charge kit. These are all new and in the box. The controller and charge kit (which includes a rechargeable battery pack and a charging cable) often sell for $60-$70 alone even when discounted. Considering Destiny 2 has only been out for two weeks and hasn't been discounted yet, this is at least $100 in stuff you're getting.

Free shipping is available, but we don't know how long this promotion will stick around for. If you're interested, you should act quickly. If you're wondering whether or not the game is worth picking up, you can check out our Destiny 2 review. In it, Kallie Plagge states, "It's a much stronger foundation than the original had and one that's enough on its own to keep people coming back week after week."