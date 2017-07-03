Fantastic Beasts Sequel Starts Production, New Plot Details Released

The Harry Potter series may have ended in 2011, but there are plenty more films set in the Potter universe on the way. The sequel to last year's spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is now in production, and new plot details have been revealed.

The Fantastic Beasts sequel is shooting in London. Warner has released the movie's official synopsis, which confirms that the villainous Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp, will return in a key role.

It reads: "As he promised he would, Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause--elevating wizards above all non-magical beings. The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore.

"But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander. The adventure reunites Newt with Tina, Queenie, and Jacob, but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world. The film expands the wizarding world, moving from New York to London and on to Paris."

The film will star Eddie Redmayne as Newt, with Katherine Waterston, Zoe Kravitz, and Ezra Miller also returning. New cast members include Jude Law as the young Dumbledore, Claudia Kim (Avengers: Age Of Ultron), and Ingvar Sigurdsson (The Oath). David Yates will direct once more, with a script from Harry Potter creator JK Rowling.

The Fantastic Beasts sequel is set for a November 16, 2018 release, and according to Rowling, it will be the second of five movies. The first movie made more than $814 million at the worldwide box office.