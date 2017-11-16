Fantastic Beasts 2 Title And Young Dumbledore Revealed In First Teaser

The title of the sequel to the last year's hit Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them has been confirmed. The next Harry Potter spin-off will be titled Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and is set to hit theaters in November 2018.

The cast of the movie have also been revealed in a short teaser, which you can view above. As well returning stars Eddie Redmayne (as Newt Scamander), Katherine Waterston (Tina), Alison Sudol (Queenie), Dan Fogler (Jacob), and Ezra Miller (Credence), we have a first look at Jude Law will play the young Dumbledore.

Johnny Depp is pictured as the villainous Gellert Grindelwald, following his brief appearance at the end of the first movie. Other new characters who appear in the teaser include Newt's brother, Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), his fiance Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz), and a currently unnamed character played by Claudia Kim. All we know is that she a "Maledictus," and she can transform into a wild beast.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is directed by David Yates, who helmed the last movie, as well as the final four Harry Potter movies. It's set for a November 16, 2018 release, and according to Potter creator JK Rowling, will be the second of five movies. Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them made more than $814 million at the worldwide box office.