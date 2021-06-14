E3 2021 Day 2 Recap E3 Free Steam Demos Xbox / Bethesda E3 Wrapup Square Enix E3 Wrapup Sea of Thieves Update Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy

Fans Believe That Starfield's E3 Trailer Has An Elder Scrolls Clue Hidden In It

It's either a very well-hidden Easter egg, regular digital corrosion, or possibly another clue to which region The Elder Scrolls 6 will be set in.

Sharp-eyed Starfield fans believe that the latest trailer for the game may contain more than just a release date but also a reference to The Elder Scrolls 6.

One of the new Bethesda games that kicked off its joint showcase with Xbox, fans on Reddit spotted etchings in the shot that provided a detailed look at the inside of a spaceship cockpit. One of those engravings apparently looks like a map of Lilac Bay according to fans, a location in Tamriel's Hammerfell region where The Elder Scrolls 6 is rumored to be set in.

Here's the shot from the trailer that was referenced:

Image via Huhwtfbleh
Here's the map of Lilac Bay:

Image via Huhwtfbleh
And here are the two images, roughly overlaid on top of each other:

It's not an exact match, but it is a close one and something that has gotten fans talking. Is it a well-hidden clue to the next Elder Scrolls game? Possibly, but it might also just be a fun little Easter egg thrown in by Bethesda.

With the new trailer dropping at E3 2021, Starfield's launch date has been confirmed for 11 November of next year. The first new game universe from Bethesda in 25 years, Starfield will launch exclusively on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Bethesda managing director Ashley Cheng told The Washington Post that Starfield is basically a "Han Solo simulator," that will allow players to get into a ship and explore the galaxy, while Bethesda's Todd Howard added that the company feels confident in the space-RPG sticking to its current release date.

In addition to Starfield, Bethesda also had a few other reveals up its sleeve last night: a new expansion for Fallout 76 called Steel Reign will launch in July, Arkane is working on a new game involving vampires called Redfall, and The Elder Scrolls Online is getting a next-gen update exclusively for Xbox Series X|S consoles.

For all that and much more, you can check out our recap of the Xbox and Bethesda showcase from day 2 of E3 2021.

