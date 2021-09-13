Deathloop Review GTA 5 Next-Gen Trailer What's New: Fortnite Season 8 PS5 Restock Tracker Fortnite Season 8 Map Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass
Fans Are Worried Bayonetta 3 Won't Feature Original Voice Actress

Hellena Taylor says she is limited in what she can say due to a confidentiality agreement.

By on

Comments

The voice actor who plays Bayonetta in the Platinum Games series has commented on her future with the series, and it has fans worried that she's not coming back for Bayonetta 3.

After a fan on Twitter said they couldn't imagine Bayonetta with a different actor, Hellena Taylor replied, "Well you might have to." Asked to clarify what she meant, Taylor responded, "I'm not at liberty to say."

In another tweet in response to the speculation that Taylor isn't returning for Bayonetta 3, she replied, "I so wanna answer that one but I'm bound by confidentiality agreement."

Presumably due to that agreement, Taylor said in yet another tweet that, "I'm not saying anything" one way or the other about her involvement or lack thereof in the next game.

Former PlatinumGames developer JP Kellams said he would be outraged if Taylor does not return to voice Bayonetta again in Bayonetta 3.

Bayonetta 3 was announced in 2017 for Nintendo Switch but very little information about the game has come to light since then. Just recently, director Hideki Kamiya and Atsuhi Inaba from Platinum Games said they are eager to show more and fans needn't worry about the game. Nintendo, which is publishing the title, gets to make the call about when to show more of it.

At E3 2021, Nintendo said development on the game is "progressing well," but it was still too soon to actually show more of it.

"We like to show things when we're ready to show them," Nintendo's Bill Trinen said at the time. "And certainly we like to show things when the developers are ready to show them."

For more, check out GameSpot's roundup of everything we know about Bayonetta 3.

