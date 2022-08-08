Fanatical's Summer Sale Is Live With Thousands Of Steam Game Deals
You can also score some free games during the event.
The Fanatical Summer Sale is live now until August 21, offering big price cuts on hit games--along with the chance to earn some free swag. The more you spend, the more rewards you’ll earn, maxing out with a free game when spending $50.
Beyond a catalog of discounted games, Fanatical is offering Flash Deals every 24 hours. These bring a handful of time-limited deals to the table that make it easy to score a great game at a great price. There’s also a rewards program that gives you freebies the more you spend. Here’s a closer look:
- Spend $10: Get a gift card for a random amount between $0.50 and $50.
- Spend $20: Choose a free game from the “Very Positive” catalog.
- Spend $30: Get $3 off the Platinum Collection.
- Spend $40: Get a free mystery game.
- Spend $50: Choose a free game from the “Overwhelmingly Positive” catalog.
As for the games on sale? You’ve got a lot to choose from. Tales of Arise, Two Point Campus, Stalker: Complete Bundle, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more are getting big price cuts until August 21. You can also snag a Gotham Knights preorder at a discount.
We’ve put together a shortlist of our favorite deals below--but you can check back every day to see what Flash Deals are available.
Best deals at Fanatical
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown -- $9 ($
60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition -- $23 ($
100)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Complete Edition -- $56 ($
140)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut -- $26 ($
40)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil -- $9 ($
30)
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition -- $23 ($
80)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot -- $14 ($
60)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $4 ($
30)
- Elden Ring -- $51 ($
60)
- Gotham Knights -- $53 ($
60)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $34 ($
50)
- Mega Man 11 -- $9 ($
30)
- Monster Hunter Rise -- $27 ($
60)
- Okami HD -- $9 ($
20)
- Prince of Persia: Sands of Time -- $2 ($
10)
- Rainbow Six Siege -- $7 ($
20)
- Resident Evil Village -- $27 ($
60)
- Stalker: Complete Bundle -- $14 ($
40)
- Tales of Arise -- $27 ($
60)
- Two Point Campus -- $32 ($
40)
- Watch Dogs Legion -- $19 ($
60)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation