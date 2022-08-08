Fanatical's Summer Sale Is Live With Thousands Of Steam Game Deals

The Fanatical Summer Sale is live now until August 21, offering big price cuts on hit games--along with the chance to earn some free swag. The more you spend, the more rewards you’ll earn, maxing out with a free game when spending $50.

Beyond a catalog of discounted games, Fanatical is offering Flash Deals every 24 hours. These bring a handful of time-limited deals to the table that make it easy to score a great game at a great price. There’s also a rewards program that gives you freebies the more you spend. Here’s a closer look:

Spend $10: Get a gift card for a random amount between $0.50 and $50.

Get a gift card for a random amount between $0.50 and $50. Spend $20: Choose a free game from the “Very Positive” catalog.

Choose a free game from the “Very Positive” catalog. Spend $30: Get $3 off the Platinum Collection.

Get $3 off the Platinum Collection. Spend $40: Get a free mystery game.

Get a free mystery game. Spend $50: Choose a free game from the “Overwhelmingly Positive” catalog.

As for the games on sale? You’ve got a lot to choose from. Tales of Arise, Two Point Campus, Stalker: Complete Bundle, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more are getting big price cuts until August 21. You can also snag a Gotham Knights preorder at a discount.

We’ve put together a shortlist of our favorite deals below--but you can check back every day to see what Flash Deals are available.

Best deals at Fanatical