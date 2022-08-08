Fanatical's Summer Sale Is Live With Thousands Of Steam Game Deals

You can also score some free games during the event.

The Fanatical Summer Sale is live now until August 21, offering big price cuts on hit games--along with the chance to earn some free swag. The more you spend, the more rewards you’ll earn, maxing out with a free game when spending $50.

Beyond a catalog of discounted games, Fanatical is offering Flash Deals every 24 hours. These bring a handful of time-limited deals to the table that make it easy to score a great game at a great price. There’s also a rewards program that gives you freebies the more you spend. Here’s a closer look:

  • Spend $10: Get a gift card for a random amount between $0.50 and $50.
  • Spend $20: Choose a free game from the “Very Positive” catalog.
  • Spend $30: Get $3 off the Platinum Collection.
  • Spend $40: Get a free mystery game.
  • Spend $50: Choose a free game from the “Overwhelmingly Positive” catalog.
As for the games on sale? You’ve got a lot to choose from. Tales of Arise, Two Point Campus, Stalker: Complete Bundle, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more are getting big price cuts until August 21. You can also snag a Gotham Knights preorder at a discount.

We’ve put together a shortlist of our favorite deals below--but you can check back every day to see what Flash Deals are available.

See all deals at Fanatical

Best deals at Fanatical

