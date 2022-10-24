Fanatical's Scream Sale On Horror Games Is Full Of Cutthroat Discounts

Halloween is almost here, and like several other digital storefronts, Fanatical is celebrating the Spooktober season with plenty of discounts across a wide range of games. While the focus is primarily on horror-genre games, there's also a bunch of deals on less frightening titles now on in case you keep your heart beating at a normal rate.

If you are looking for chills and thrills, you can score a great deal on those games plus a devilish extra 6.66% off of the price by applying a coupon that will appear in the bottom left corner. If you don't see it, just enter SCREAM666 when you check out so that you don't miss out on the savings-slayings.

Some of the notable deals include the excellent Resident Evil Village for just $33 (which has some intriguing DLC on the way), the nerve-wracking Prey for $26, and a flash deal on FEAR 3 for just $5. Or, technically, the price of a very spooky cup of coffee.

We've rounded up some of the best discounts below. Keep in mind that all of the games we've highlighted will be delivered as Steam keys.

For more options, don't miss out on the Xbox Shocktober sale, Sony's PlayStation deals on terrifying games, and a deep discount on horror streaming service Shudder.

Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.