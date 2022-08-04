Fanatical's New PC Game Bundle Is One Of Its Best Yet
You'll choose from a catalog that includes Children of Morta, Moonlighter, The Evil Within, and more.
Fanatical is offering up a new bundle for August, letting you score seven games for just $20. You’ll choose from a roster of 16, which includes a combination of classic indies and AAA powerhouses. Two other tiers are available for the bundle--but opting for the seven-game pack means each game costs just $2.86.
If you don’t need seven games, you can pick up five for $15 or three for $10. The Platinum Collection is loaded with great titles (all offered as Steam keys), so unless you’ve already added most of them to your collection, it shouldn’t be hard to find seven good games. Also included with your purchase is a 5% off voucher for your next order through Fanatical.
Children of Morta, The Evil Within, Moonlighter, and Death Road to Canada are some of the best-reviewed games in the promotion. Children of Morta is an RPG that’s inspired by roguelikes, tasking you with defending a mountain from evil invaders. Moonlighter is another title with roguelite dungeon elements, but it's also an enthralling town and management sim. Death Road to Canada is a bit more comical than the previous two titles, giving you hundreds of zombies to fend off as you head out on a randomly generated road trip.
You’ll also find Agents of Mayhem, Aquarium Designer, Samorost 3, and more. We’ve highlighted every game in the catalog below.
Platinum Collection: Build Your Own Bundle August
- Aspire: Ina's Tale
- What Lies in the Multiverse
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice
- Death Road to Canada
- Ship Graveyard Simulator
- Aquarium Designer
- The Evil Within
- Farmer's Life
- Children of Morta
- Horror Story: Hallowseed
- Frostpunk
- Agents of Mayhem
- Moonlighter
- Machinarium
- Samorost 3
- Relicta
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
