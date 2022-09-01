Fanatical's Labor Day Sale Discounts New PC Games And Game Dev Software

Fanatical’s Labor Day sale is live and several new PC games are available at their lowest prices yet, plus you can get an additional 8% off most other games and software you buy through the digital retailer during the event. The 8% discount even stacks with existing discounts, so you really are getting the best deals yet for a variety of products. The coupon applied automatically when we tested it, but if you don't see the extra discount, enter promo code LABOR8 at checkout.

While tons of PC games are discounted during Fanatical’s Labor Day Sale, two highlights are Atlus’ latest dungeon-crawling, demon-capturing RPG Soul Hackers 2 for $48 (normally $60), and the large-scale strategy sim Total Warhammer III for $47.39 (normally $60). The Total Warhammer III: Champions of Chaos DLC is also on sale for just $12.79 (normally $16), while the Ogre Kingdoms DLC pack is $9.95 (normally $12). Another notable deal is the old school Doom-inspired FPS Scathe , which is down to $22.49 (normally $25), and purchasing the game gives you a chance to win a free Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card.

The sale also covers Fanatical’s non-gaming offerings as well, including several huge game dev-focused bundles like the Unreal Game Development bundle 3rd Edition for $10 (normally $615.87), Easy Game Engine eLearning bundle for $8 (normally $2,085.75), and Awesome Ambient Music bundle for $10.

The discount doesn't apply to every game, but all of the games we tried were eligible for the extra savings--meaning you can grab several of 2022’s biggest PC games for 28% off. And as per usual with Fanatical purchases, anything you buy grants you a 5% coupon towards your next purchase.

Best Fanatical Labor Day Sales