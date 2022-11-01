Fanaticals Birthday Bash Sale Is Live With Tons Of Great Steam Game Deals

The first big PC game sale of the holiday season has arrived. Fanatical's annual Birthday Bash is live to celebrate the PC-game storefront's 10th birthday. Most of the many, many games that are discounted during the sale are Steam keys that can be redeemed instantly. As usual with Fanatical sales, there are other nice perks and opportunities alongside the massive discounts. Fanatical's Birthday Bash is live until November 14, so you have about two weeks to browse the offerings.

If you spend just $10 on Fanatical during the Birthday Bash, you'll get a gift such as a free game with your order. Fanatical is also hosting a 10th Birthday Bash Competition that you can easily enter by heading over to this blog post. The prizes are very impressive. You can win an HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, a Steam Deck, Noblechairs Hero ST TX gaming chair, a Logitech speaker system, and more. There's even a great game bundle that includes Elden Ring, Gotham Knights, Resident Evil Village, and other games.

On top of the deals that are available throughout the entire sale, Fanatical is offering a pair of flash deals each day. The flash deals are kicking off with Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Complete Edition for $42 and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for $25.19. Make sure to check back each day to see the new duo of steeply discounted games.

We've rounded up some of the highlights in Fanatical's Birthday Bash sale below, but make sure to check out the sale for yourself for plenty more great deals.

Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom