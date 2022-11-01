Fanaticals Birthday Bash Sale Is Live With Tons Of Great Steam Game Deals
Fanatical is celebrating its 10th birthday in style with hundreds of game deals and freebies.
The first big PC game sale of the holiday season has arrived. Fanatical's annual Birthday Bash is live to celebrate the PC-game storefront's 10th birthday. Most of the many, many games that are discounted during the sale are Steam keys that can be redeemed instantly. As usual with Fanatical sales, there are other nice perks and opportunities alongside the massive discounts. Fanatical's Birthday Bash is live until November 14, so you have about two weeks to browse the offerings.
If you spend just $10 on Fanatical during the Birthday Bash, you'll get a gift such as a free game with your order. Fanatical is also hosting a 10th Birthday Bash Competition that you can easily enter by heading over to this blog post. The prizes are very impressive. You can win an HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, a Steam Deck, Noblechairs Hero ST TX gaming chair, a Logitech speaker system, and more. There's even a great game bundle that includes Elden Ring, Gotham Knights, Resident Evil Village, and other games.
On top of the deals that are available throughout the entire sale, Fanatical is offering a pair of flash deals each day. The flash deals are kicking off with Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Complete Edition for $42 and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak for $25.19. Make sure to check back each day to see the new duo of steeply discounted games.
We've rounded up some of the highlights in Fanatical's Birthday Bash sale below, but make sure to check out the sale for yourself for plenty more great deals.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition -- $29 (
$120)
- Batman: Arkham Collection -- $8 (
$60)
- Capcom Fighting Collection -- $25.59 (
$40)
- Civilization VI -- $9 (
$60)
- Cuphead -- $14 (
$20)
- Cursed to Golf -- $13 (
$20)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut -- $22 (
$40)
- Detroit: Become Human -- $17 (
$40)
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil DLC -- $18 (
$40)
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition -- $22 (
$80)
- Fatal Frame / Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water -- $26.79 (
$40)
- Far Cry 6 -- $22 (
$60)
- Football Manager 2023 -- $45 (
$60)
- Just Cause 4 - Complete Edition -- $13 (
$70)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III -- $24 (
$60)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin (preorder) -- $53 (
$60)
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition -- $12 (
$60)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War -- $7 (
$50)
- Monster Hunter Rise -- $28 (
$40)
- Monster Hunter World -- $13.49 (
$30)
- Moving Out -- $5 (
$25)
- My Time at Sandrock -- $17 (
$25)
- Outer Wilds -- $12 (
$25)
- Persona 5 Royal -- $53 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition -- $18 (
$40)
- Resident Evil 2 -- $10.79 (
$40)
- Resident Evil 3 -- $10.79 (
$40)
- Riders Republic -- $20 (
$60)
- Shenmue III -- $6 (
$30)
- Sniper Elite 5 -- $29.49 (
$50)
- Sonic Frontiers (preorder) -- $53 (
$60)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (preorder) -- $45 (
$50)
- Star Wars Classics Collection -- $9 (
$40)
- Star Wars Collection -- $22 (
$100)
- Tales of Arise: Ultimate Edition -- $93 (
$110)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Deluxe Edition -- $22 (
$70)
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana -- $18 (
$60)
Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom
