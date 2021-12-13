Fanatical Is Giving Away Huge Bundle Of Gaming Gear

The online retailer Fanatical is hosting a giveaway all surrounding the festive season. The 12 Gaming Gifts of Christmas promotion promises more than $4,000 in total goods, as chosen by a random drawing. One winner will get all twelve items.

The giveaway, sponsored in part by GameSpot, is focused on PC gaming hardware. The exact items are a mystery that will be unveiled as the giveaway continues, but the first day's prize is a HyperX Alloy Origin mechanical keyboard. You can check out the giveaway page to enter, and to squint at the silhouettes and try to guess the other 11 prizes.

Fanatical's 12 Gaming Gifts of Christmas

This promotion is part of Fanatical's winter sale, which is currently ongoing. That sale includes games like Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, Monster Hunter Rise, and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.