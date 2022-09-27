Fanatical Bundlefest Is Live With Multiple Cheap PC Game Bundles
You can get seven games for $5, and a different bundle features Skyrim.
Fanatical almost always offers some of the best gaming bundles on the web, but this week things are more enticing than usual. Fanatical kicked off Bundlefest last night, an event that’s launching a new pack of discounted games every single day from now until October 2. Killer Bundle 24 event with a package that pulls together $150 worth of games for just $5. Meanwhile, the Prestige Collection just launched, and it features up to three games for $22, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legendary Edition, Fallout 76, Metro Exodus, and more.
Most of the titles in the Killer Bundle 24 are indie darlings or underrated gems--so there’s a good chance all seven games will be new to your library. This includes the western FPS Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, sci-fi adventure Deliver Us The Moon, and quirky RPG Anuchard. Considering each game in the bundle typically costs at least $15 on their own, getting all seven for $5 makes this an incredible value. Below you’ll find a full list of games in the Killer Bundle 24, all of which are offered as Steam keys.
Killer Bundle 24
$5 gets you every listed game
- Survive the Nights
- Interstellar Space: Genesis
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy
- Darkwood
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Anuchard
Prestige Collection Build Your Own Bundle
2 games for $15, 3 for $22
- Road 96
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legendary edition
- Rage 2 Deluxe edition
- Fallout 76 - The Pit
- Pumpkin Jack
- Parkasaurus
- Dreamscaper
- Viscerafest
- Eldest Souls
- BPM: Bullets Per Minute
- Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition
- Iron Harvest
- Pathfinder Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus edition
- Legion TD2
- Hellpoint
- Trailmakers
- Roki
Also included with your purchase is a 5% voucher for your next order. Bundlefest is about more than just bundles, as several big games are on sale at Fanatical right now--so be sure to swing by and check out the full catalog. As an added bonus, any purchase of $10 or more will get you a scratch card that comes with a random prize (which could be anything from a $10 voucher to a free game).
Be sure to check back tomorrow for more great sales, and browse today’s savings while you can.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Get Splatoon 3 For $49 On Release Day
- The Splatoon 3 Pro Controller Is Available Now
- The Best Gaming And Tech Deals At Amazon
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- The Biggest Games Releasing In September 2022: Splatoon 3, NBA 2K23, And More
- Get 16 2K Games For Only $18: Borderlands 3, BioShock Collection, And More
- NBA 2K23 Deal Includes Bunch Of Free In-Game Currency
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation