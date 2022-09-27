Fanatical Bundlefest Is Live With Multiple Cheap PC Game Bundles

Fanatical almost always offers some of the best gaming bundles on the web, but this week things are more enticing than usual. Fanatical kicked off Bundlefest last night, an event that’s launching a new pack of discounted games every single day from now until October 2. Killer Bundle 24 event with a package that pulls together $150 worth of games for just $5. Meanwhile, the Prestige Collection just launched, and it features up to three games for $22, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legendary Edition, Fallout 76, Metro Exodus, and more.

Most of the titles in the Killer Bundle 24 are indie darlings or underrated gems--so there’s a good chance all seven games will be new to your library. This includes the western FPS Call of Juarez: Gunslinger, sci-fi adventure Deliver Us The Moon, and quirky RPG Anuchard. Considering each game in the bundle typically costs at least $15 on their own, getting all seven for $5 makes this an incredible value. Below you’ll find a full list of games in the Killer Bundle 24, all of which are offered as Steam keys.

Killer Bundle 24

$5 gets you every listed game

Prestige Collection Build Your Own Bundle

2 games for $15, 3 for $22

Road 96

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legendary edition

Rage 2 Deluxe edition

Fallout 76 - The Pit

Pumpkin Jack

Parkasaurus

Dreamscaper

Viscerafest

Eldest Souls

BPM: Bullets Per Minute

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition

Iron Harvest

Pathfinder Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus edition

Legion TD2

Hellpoint

Trailmakers

Roki

Also included with your purchase is a 5% voucher for your next order. Bundlefest is about more than just bundles, as several big games are on sale at Fanatical right now--so be sure to swing by and check out the full catalog. As an added bonus, any purchase of $10 or more will get you a scratch card that comes with a random prize (which could be anything from a $10 voucher to a free game).

Be sure to check back tomorrow for more great sales, and browse today’s savings while you can.