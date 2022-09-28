Fanatical Bundlefest: Get 8 PC Games For $4

Fanatical almost always offers some of the best gaming bundles on the web, but this week things are more enticing than usual. Fanatical is running Bundlefest, an event that’s launching a new pack of discounted games every single day from now until October 2. Killer Bundle 24 event with a package that pulls together $150 worth of games for just $5. Meanwhile, the Prestige Collection features up to three games for $22, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legendary Edition, Fallout 76, Metro Exodus, and more. And the latest bundle includes eight games for $4. We've listed all of the bundles below.

Savior Bundle

8 games for $4

Survivalist: Invisible Strain

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3

Terrain of Magical Expertise

Avicii Invector: Encore Edition

Nobodies: Murder Cleaner

Those Who Remain

Tower of Time

Danger Scavenger

Killer Bundle 24

$5 gets you every listed game

Prestige Collection Build Your Own Bundle

2 games for $15, 3 for $22

Road 96

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legendary edition

Rage 2 Deluxe edition

Fallout 76 - The Pit

Pumpkin Jack

Parkasaurus

Dreamscaper

Viscerafest

Eldest Souls

BPM: Bullets Per Minute

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition

Iron Harvest

Pathfinder Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus edition

Legion TD2

Hellpoint

Trailmakers

Roki

Also included with your purchase is a 5% voucher for your next order. Bundlefest is about more than just bundles, as several big games are on sale at Fanatical right now--so be sure to swing by and check out the full catalog. As an added bonus, any purchase of $10 or more will get you a scratch card that comes with a random prize (which could be anything from a $10 voucher to a free game).

Be sure to check back tomorrow for more great sales, and browse today’s savings while you can.