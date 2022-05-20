Fan-Made Fallout: London Gameplay Footage Shows Off Life Across The Post-Apocalyptic Pond

Fallout fans looking for a reason to return to the post-apocalypse wasteland will want to take a look at Fallout: London, as this fan mod is shaping up to be an impressive project. Featuring not one but two Time Lords contributing their vocal talents--Doctor Who's Sixth and Seventh Doctors Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy--the mod has been shown off in more detail in a lengthy new gameplay video.

Described as a DLC-sized mod for Bethesda's Fallout by its development team, the video shows off life across the pond after the world descended into mutually assured self-destruction.

"As a divergence from previous official titles in the series, Fallout: London is not set in America," the video's description reads. "Visiting a totally new setting allows for us to explore totally new cultures which have not homogenized with their American counterparts. It also allows us to explore pre-war European history, and the effects the Resource Wars had on the class structured society of pre-war Britain."

Fallout: London is still in active development, but you can visit the project's website, Twitter, Discord, and YouTube, pages for more updates. On the official side of the franchise, Bethesda is focused on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6. Fallout 76, the live-service entry in the series, is still active and has content planned for the rest of the year.

Starfield and Redfall have been delayed though, as those games will arrive in 2023. For more on what to expect from Bethesda you can tune into the Xbox and Bethesda Summer Games Showcase on June 12, one of several events taking place during Not-E3 season next month.