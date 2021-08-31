Fan Invades German Show, Demanding GTA 6 Be Released

If Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development, Rockstar North likely won't be spilling any beans on the game until it's well and ready to do so. For some fans though, they're demanding answers and taking their frustration over GTA 6's non-existence to the one platform that matters: Germany's celebrity-challenging game show, Beat the Star.

On a recent episode of the show, host Alexander Duszat and reality TV star Evelyn Burdecki's segment was interrupted by a fan who had been waiting eight years for news on the sequel. Duszat humored the fan for a while, dropping some GTA knowledge of his own into the conversation until a security guard escorted the impatient gamer off the stage.

Naturally, this has led some people to wonder if Duszat's casual name-drop of GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive is all part of a new marketing campaign ahead of a full reveal of GTA 6, conveniently done in the aftermath of Gamescom 2021.

The answer is likely more mundane though, as GTA 5 has so far sold 150 million copies throughout its lifetime. With that many units of the game available in the wild, and combined with Duszat mentioning that he still had to finish it, it's no wonder that he owns a copy.

Those numbers will likely continue to climb when GTA V is upgraded for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 11, with one German blog mentioning 4K and 60fps visual improvements for the game. As for GTA 6, one leaker previously claimed that the game will only be out in 2025 and will feature an evolving Fortnite-like map. Just don't tell the German fan that there might be four more years of waiting left for him.