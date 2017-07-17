Family Guy Honors Adam West With A Best-Of Video And It's Wonderful

The late actor Adam West may be best known for his role as Batman in the '60s series, but another one of his major parts was Mayor Adam West on Fox's Family Guy. Following West's passing in June, Fox has now released a new video that highlights many of Mayor West's best and silliest moments from throughout the show's history.

West appeared in more than 100 episodes of Family Guy, with his first appearance coming in the Season 2 episode "Fifteen Minutes of Shame." This best-of video goes on for almost nine minutes, and it contains some of West's best, silliest moments where the Mayor gets into all manner of hijinks. Mayor West was one of the wackiest characters on the show and it was always a treat to see what he would do next.

"We'll miss you dearly. Quahog couldn't have had a better mayor. We couldn't have had a better friend," reads a line from the end of the video (via Entertainment Weekly).

West recorded lines for five more Family Guy episodes before his passing, and these episodes will air as planned. The show's producers have not yet determined what will happen to Mayor West the character going forward, however. The same is true for Angela, the character voiced by the late Carrie Fisher.

West passed away earlier this month after a battle with leukemia. He was 88.