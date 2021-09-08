Fallout Worlds Update For Fallout 76 Is Live Now, Patch Notes Released

Fallout Worlds, the latest update for Fallout 76 that adds both public and custom worlds which will put all new spins on the game, is live now on all platforms.

Only one public world will be available for players to join at a time, with Bethesda planning to rotate public worlds once per month. One such example the game's upcoming public worlds will be Happy Builder, which features reduced C.A.M.P. placement and building restrictions along with disabled PvP. Another, High Risk, won't allow fast travel and will feature always-on PvP, in addition to having players drop additional loot on death.

If public worlds aren't exciting enough, players can also create their own custom worlds as part of the Fallout Worlds update, though only players with an active Fallout 1st membership will be able to do so. Players creating a custom world have a variety of modifiers to choose from, ranging from infinitely spawning enemies, infinite ammo, and disabling the need for electricity.

Custom worlds can have up to eight players including the creator, and players who have already played in a friend's custom can login at any time without the custom world's creator being online. Players don't need a Fallout 1st membership to join custom worlds, only to create them. Creators can have up to three custom worlds saved at a time. While characters made on public and custom worlds are specific to those worlds, players can clone their adventure mode characters for use in Fallout Worlds.

The update also brings with it a new season of content to unlock. Bethesda says it is currently investigating an issue revolving around players using the game's Atoms premium currency to purchase season ranks being unable to claim their rewards. In the meantime, the ability to rank up using Atoms in season six has been temporarily disabled. You can read the full patch notes for the update below.

Fallout 76 Fallout Worlds Patch Notes

INTRODUCING: FALLOUT WORLDS

With this update for Fallout 76, we’re introducing Fallout Worlds, which offers players the ability to experience the game in unique new ways with two new game modes: Public Worlds and Custom Worlds.

PUBLIC WORLDS

The new Public Worlds mode will help you shake up your normal gameplay by offering special worlds that have a pre-selected group of Fallout Worlds settings enabled, fit to a theme. All players can join Public Worlds to dive into an Appalachia that’s wildly different from Adventure Mode.

One Public World will be available to players at a time. Currently, we are planning to rotate Public Worlds once per month so that you can regularly try out a variety of different experiences. However, rotation frequency may change in the future based on community feedback and other factors.

Here are the first five Public Worlds that you will be able to check out in-game. As voted on by our Public Test Server participants, we’re starting with “Happy Builder,” and will rotate through the rest in the following order: Happy Builder: Reduced C.A.M.P. placement restrictions, relaxed building restrictions, all Map locations discovered, and PvP has been disabled. High Risk: No Fast Travel, always-on PVP, players drop additional loot on death, free workbench crafting, and legendary item attributes have been disabled. Dweller Must Die: Greatly increased enemy difficulty, increased damage, increased equipment durability, and “Dark Bog” weather effects. Quantum World: Max jump height, no fall damage, nuked creatures and flora, and “Quantum Storm” weather. Butcher’s Delight: Infinite ammo, no VATS or melee attack AP costs, and enhanced dismemberment.



CUSTOM WORLDS

Players with active Fallout 1st memberships can now choose the Custom Worlds option from the Play menu to create a new type of world where they can adjust a wide variety of different settings to create an Appalachia that’s tailored to their liking. To create a Custom World, click “Play” from the Main Menu, select Custom World, hit “Select World Template,” and then start tinkering with settings you’d like to try out. Up to seven friends can join you in your Custom World, for a total of eight players per World. Please Note: Private Worlds mode has been renamed to “Private Adventure” with today’s update to better differentiate it from Custom Worlds mode.

While creating your Custom World, you can choose among a broad array of customization settings and let your imagination run wild with the possibilities! Here are some of the options at your disposal: Workshop: Build in previously restricted areas, disable the need for electricity, increase your C.A.M.P. budget and build height, relax building restrictions, and more. Combat: Infinite enemy spawns, alter PvP rules, adjust enemy difficulty, give yourself infinite ammo, change item durability, and more. General: Disable Fast Travel or make it free. Choose special weather effects, including Radstorms and Nuke Zones, as well as new weather effects, like Quantum Storm and Dark Bog. Add filters for a unique view of Appalachia, adjust jump height, fall damage, or even the consequences on death. Please note: Some Custom World settings may impact your game client’s performance. However, you are still free to use them, and can always enable or disable them again as needed.

Currently, you can save a Custom World you’ve created in one of three available slots, and you can select one of them to set it as your active Custom World. You can edit your Custom Worlds after you’ve finished creating them, so even if you’ve filled all three Custom World slots, you can still change them up as needed.

If you are a Fallout 1st member and you have played in a friend’s Custom World previously, you will be able to log into it — even if the World owner is offline. To do this, select Custom Worlds from the Play menu, click “View Worlds,” select your friend’s World from the “Shared World” section and set it to “Active.” You can then play in that World by selecting Custom Worlds from the Play menu.

If you are not currently an active Fallout 1st member, don’t worry. You can still join your friends who are Fallout 1st members in the Custom Worlds that they’ve set up while they are online.

CHARACTER PROGRESSION

The progress each of your characters make in Public or Custom Worlds is specific to those worlds, and is completely separate from Adventure Mode. You can clone your Adventure Mode character for use in a Public or Custom World at any time, and you can have up to 5 Fallout World characters at a time. If you have reached your 5 character limit, characters can be manually unlinked from Public or Custom worlds at any time. Your character progress in a Public World will remain available as long as that Public World is still available for play.

Additionally, please note that Challenges cannot be completed, and you will not earn S.C.O.R.E., achievements, or trophies while playing in a Public or Custom World.

If you would like to learn additional details about Fallout Worlds, you can head here to read our article on Bethesda.net or read through our FAQ on the Fallout 1st website.

DAILY OPS EXPANSION

Our latest expansion for Daily Ops brings a new weekend event that amps up the challenge, but offers increased rewards. Read on for a brief overview of everything we’re adding to Daily Ops, including Double Mutation Weekend events!

DOUBLE MUTATION WEEKEND EVENTS

During Double Mutation weekends, Daily Ops will be randomized each day with enemies who have one of eight unique combinations of two different Mutations. Double Mutation Weekend events will typically run every other weekend, from Thursday to Monday, starting and ending at the normal Daily Ops reset time.

While a Double Mutation event is active, daring adventurers who are willing to delve into Daily Ops will earn the following increased rewards: 2 - 6 Legendary Cores for the first and all subsequent Elder Tier completions Double XP during every Daily Ops playthrough Double the in-game currency rewards from every Daily Ops playthrough



DOUBLE THE DANGER!

Check out the full list of potential double Mutations that enemies can sport during the new weekend events, so that you know what you’ll be up against. Blistering Cold: “Blistering” enemies have the Freezing Touch and Swift-Footed Mutations Chilling Mend: “Chilling” enemies have the Freezing Touch and Group Regeneration Mutations Clouded Toxins: “Clouded” enemies have the Active Camouflage and Toxic Blood Mutations Relentless: “Relentless” enemies have the Resilient and Group Regeneration Mutations Stinging Frost: “Stinging” enemies have the Freezing Touch and Toxic Blood Mutations Swift Stalker: “Stalking” enemies have the Active Camouflage and Swift-Footed Mutations Unstable: “Unstable” enemies have the Volatile and Swift-Footed Mutations Vaporous: “Vaporous” enemies have the Volatile and Active Camouflage Mutations



NEW ENEMIES

We’ve added Communists to the pool of randomized enemy groups you may encounter in any Daily Ops mode.

NEW LOCATIONS

Fight your way through Arktos Pharma Biome Lab, Watoga High School, and Uncanny Caverns, all of which have been added to the randomized pool of locations for Daily Ops.

REWARDS UPDATES

In this update for Daily Ops, we’re adding Plans for two legendary weapons, new themed cosmetics, and more. Check out the full list below for new rewards you’ll be able to earn by completing Daily Ops: Plan: Arctic Marine Armor Plan: Mechanic’s Best Friend Pipe Wrench Plan: Sole Survivor Lever Action Rifle Outfit: Black Hazmat Suit Plan: Mirelurk King Tube Blood Eagle Skull Lord Outfit Blood Eagle Skull Lord Helmet Blood Eagle Auto-Grenade Launcher Paint



ADDITIONAL DAILY OPS IMPROVEMENTS

Enemies: We’ve addressed a number of issues that were affecting Mothman Hatchlings, and these cute-but-deadly creatures will once again appear when Cultists are the current Daily Ops enemy group.

Mutations: “Volatile” enemy explosion damage has been adjusted, and now does health percentage-based damage that can be partially mitigated by anti-explosion effects.

Reset Timer: We’ve added a timer so you can more easily check when the next Daily Ops reset will occur. You can find the timer in the “Intel” section of the detailed Daily Ops menu after selecting a Daily Op from the World Activity Tracker.

NUCLEAR WINTER MODE REWARDS

With the arrival of today’s update, we have removed the Nuclear Winter game mode from Fallout 76. Alongside this change, we’re granting rewards to all players who had completed at least one Nuclear Winter match, and making many of the mode’s progression rewards available in Adventure Mode.

Nuclear Winter Pennant: All players who completed at least one Nuclear Winter match will receive a Nuclear Winter themed Pennant they can build in their CAMPs. The Pennant will be added to your Wall Décor category in the build menu within two weeks following today’s update.

Perk Coins: With today’s update, we’re granting Perk Coins to players based on their progression in Nuclear Winter Mode so that you can give your Legendary Perk Card collection a boost. You will receive 6 Perk Coins per Nuclear Winter Perk Card you earned from the Nuclear Winter progression system. You will also get 1 Perk Coin per Overseer Ticket you earned. These Perk Coins have already been added to your account, and will be available to you as soon as you log in.

Cosmetic Rewards: Many of the cosmetic rewards that could be earned by climbing Overseer Ranks in Nuclear Winter are now available in Adventure Mode as rewards that you can claim by completing Public Events. Here is the current list of events where you have a chance to earn these cosmetics: A Colossal Problem Encryptid Project Paradise Scorched Earth Limited Time Events: Festive Scorched & Treasure Hunter

Exclusive Rewards: Nuclear Winter Trophies and Statues will remain exclusive to players who earned them by climbing the ranks in the Nuclear Winter progression system.

To learn more about our reasoning behind this change, you can read through this article on Fallout.com, or head here for more details about how rewards are being distributed.

USER INTERFACE

Pip-Boy: Junk acquired from scrapping items will now appear in the Pip-Boy’s “New” tab.

Pip-Boy: Inventory items can now be sorted by their stack weight.

Pip-Boy: When scrolling in the Pip-Boy inventory, navigating up from the top item in the list will now move the player’s selection to the bottom of the list, and vice versa.

WORLD

Vault 51: Alongside this update for Fallout 76, Vault 51 has now opened up for exploration in all game modes, including Adventure. Follow the red wire to find your way inside, and then poke around to learn more about what befell the Dwellers of Vault 51.

BUG FIXES & ADDITIONAL IMPROVEMENTS

ART

Appliances: Fixed an issue causing parts of the Classic Jukebox to become invisible.

Armor: The Covert Scout Armor Torso no longer clips through character models that have the muscular body type.

Emotes: Fixed an issue that could cause a player to become stuck in an Emote animation loop.

Headwear: Fixed a number of headwear items that include face coverings so that they no longer clip into the faces of female character models.

Melee Weapons: The Cultist Dagger now plays the correct attack animations.

Power Armor: Transferring pieces of Strangler Heart Power Armor to a Power Armor Chassis no longer causes duplicate vines to appear and float nearby.

Ranged Weapons: The Lucille’s Lullaby Paint for the Minigun now correctly applies to the weapon’s Tri-Barrel mod.

Ranged Weapons: Corrected the direction of the Minigun’s barrel spin while wearing Power Armor.

World: Objects in Lou’s Mine now animate correctly during the Cheating Death quest.

C.A.M.P.S & WORKSHOPS

Appliances: The RobCo Snow Machine now remains switched off after fast traveling or logging out.

Blueprints: Creating an auto-blueprint by moving CAMP locations no longer causes the “Store” button to become visually greyed out when that blueprint is selected in build mode.

Budget: Maximum build counts now correctly account for items that are already stored.

Displays: Fixed an issue where items could visually fall off of the Display Cases the player had assigned them to.

Lights: The option that appears when viewing a destroyed Fire Barrel is now correctly labeled “Repair” instead of “Take.”

Shelters: Standing just outside a C.A.M.P.’s buildable area no longer prevents the player from building a Shelter Entrance within it.

Workshops: The visual build boundary no longer persists after exiting build mode in the Mount Blair Workshop.

CHALLENGES

Daily: Cultist Ghouls now correctly count toward Challenges that require players to kill Cultists.

DAILY OPS

Audio: Daily Ops locations now properly play music that’s specific to the game mode.

Audio: Weapon sound effects have been slowed down while affected by Freezing Touch.

Contextual Ammo: When using a Pepper Shaker with a standard magazine, enemies in Daily Ops will now drop shotgun shells more often.

Enemies: Cultist enemies now correctly display objective markers overhead during Daily Ops inside Vault 96.

Enemies: Enemies who have rocket launchers no longer stop shooting at the player after firing a single rocket.

Enemies: Daily Ops bosses no longer prioritize melee attacking the player over using their primary weapons.

Enemies: Fixed an issue that could cause Mothman Hatchlings to become invincible.

Enemies: Mothman Hatchlings no longer become unresponsive.

Enemies: Fixed an issue that could cause Mothman Hatchlings to become stuck in walls after teleporting.

Enemies: Camouflaged Mothman Hatchlings no longer become invisible while attacking.

Locations: Entering a Daily Op in Watoga Civic Center during the quest “The Ol’ Weston Shuffle” no longer causes incorrect quest targets to display in the Daily Op instance.

Markers: Custom map markers no longer appear on the Compass while in a Daily Ops instance.

Mutations: Enemies with Volatile no longer damage other enemies on death.

Mutations: All weapons used by “Freezing” enemies will now apply the Freezing Touch effect, except grenades and mines.

Mutations: The Freezing Touch effect no longer persists on players after leaving a Daily Op.

Mutations: Getting hit by enemies with Freezing Touch now causes a Freezing Touch effect to appear in the Pip-Boy.

Mutations: The Toxic Blood effect no longer suddenly stops applying damage.

Mutations: Enemies with Volatile or Toxic Blood no longer explode and damage players after completing a Daily Op.

Mutations: Enemies with Group Regeneration now properly heal their nearby companions.

Mutations: Resilient visual effects no longer persist on enemies after they have been healed.

Mutations: Shooting enemies with Resilient no longer sometimes causes black decals to appear on their bodies.

Mutations: Enemies with Resilient no longer display the Resilient visual effects immediately after spawning.

Operation Report: The description text for Elder Tier rewards now correctly states that it guarantees a rare reward on the player’s first completion.

Operation Report: Fixed an issue that could cause the Operation Report to display an incredibly high completion time.

Rewards: Fixed an issue that allowed players to earn Daily Ops rewards more often than intended when playing during the daily reset.

Subtitles: Adjusted the subtitles for several of Vernon Dodge’s voice lines so that they match his voiceover.

EVENTS & QUESTS

A Knight’s Penance: The Shovel no longer retains its quest item status after clearing the rock wall during the quest.

A Satisfied Conscience: Picking up a clue during the “Defeat the robots” objective and then logging out no longer prevents this quest from progressing after logging back in.

Field Testing: Paladin Rahmani now says the correct dialogue based on the player’s choices when asked about the Putnams.

Manhunt: VATS can now target Mad Dog Malone.

Missing Persons: Fixed an issue that could prevent players from progressing the quest after finding the Dove Necklace.

Monster Mash: Being on the event leaderboard no longer prevents the player from joining Daily Ops.

One Violent Night: Playing an instrument no longer causes enemies to stand still or run away from the player.

The Catalyst: Russell Dorsey will no longer remain inside Fort Atlas after the quest.

The Elusive Crane: Fixed an issue that could allow players to repeatedly receive an item reward from the RobCo Cache.

ITEMS

Ammo Converter: Fixed an issue in which the Ammo Converter would remove or grant Cryo ammo when attempting to sell or buy Fuel.

Apparel: The Mr. Claus Beard can no longer be equipped at the same time as the Centurion Helmet.

Legendary Cores: Attempting to transfer a Legendary Core into a container now correctly causes a “You can’t store that here” message to appear.

Legendary Weapons: Fixed an issue causing melee weapons with the “Reflects 50% of melee damage while blocking” legendary effect to deal more damage than intended.

Melee Weapons: Players can now properly pick up Sheepsquatch Clubs found in the world.

Ranged Weapons: Black Powder Weapons now correctly have a “No appearance” mod, and weapon paints the player had previously applied can be removed.

LOCALIZATION

Legendary Items: Removed unnecessary extra words from the prefixes of certain legendary attribute names in non-English versions of the game.

Legendary Power Armor: Corrected the name of Bolstering Legendary Power Armor mods in the French version of the game.

Quests: Fixed an issue that could cause some of Knight Shin’s dialogue options to be skipped during “A Knight’s Penance” in the Italian version of the game.

NPCS

Minerva: Removed a number of item plans from Minerva’s inventory that can be earned elsewhere, like the Ammo Converter and Chicken Coop.

Power Armor: NPCs who wear Power Armor will no longer be affected by debuffs caused by having an empty Fusion Core.

PERK CARDS

Cannibal: Players who are on a team, but are not the Team Leader, can now correctly consume corpses inside instanced cells.

Grenadier: Now properly increases the blast damage radius of grenades.

Lock and Load: Entering or exiting Power Armor no longer removes the faster reload effect.

PERFORMANCE & STABILITY

Client: Fixed an issue that could cause the game client to crash after placing Power Armor.

Client: Addressed game client crashes that could occur during normal gameplay.

Client: Fixed an issue that could cause “undefined” items to appear in the Pip-Boy inventory, which would result in a client crash when inspecting or selecting those items.

Client: Switching between first- and third-person view while viewing a container during a period of heavy combat no longer causes the game client to crash.

USER INTERFACE

Compass: The icon for the Survival Tent now correctly appears on the Compass.

Main Menu: After launching the game, rapidly pressing buttons to reach the Main Menu more quickly no longer causes the Seasons widget display "Max Rank."

Perk Cards: On PC, if a player has both the animated and normal version of a Perk Card, both can now be selected using the mouse.

Scoreboard: The next repeatable rank-up reward after reaching Rank 130 now appears correctly on the Scoreboard.

Scoreboard: Fixed an issue that could cause the Scoreboard to appear while the player was already using a crafting Workbench.

Settings: Pressing the “Defaults” button now properly resets all Game Settings to their default values.

Settings: On PC, toggling the Controller setting to “On” using the mouse no longer prevents the player from navigating the Game Settings menus with a controller.

Social: Fixed an issue that could cause pending friend requests to disappear after a few minutes.

Social: Fixed an issue that could cause a player to appear offline to their friends when viewed in the friends list.

WORLD