Fallout Worlds Is A New Custom Server Option For Fallout 76 - "Your Imagination Is the Limit"

Fallout 76 is getting custom servers through a new offering called Fallout Worlds.

As announced on Bethesda's website, Fallout Worlds allow players to create their "own personal Appalachia" using a "wide list" of custom settings. As an example, Bethesda said players will be able to change the PvP rules and difficulty settings to make the game even more dangerous. Or they can set where creatures spawn to create a wasteland hunting game. Or they could make a scenario where you have unlimited combat AP and infinite ammo to make yourself very powerful. You could also change the weather and nuclear radiation levels or toggle on extreme jump heights.

In short, "your imagination is the limit," Bethesda said, adding that the list of customization options will grow over time.

A first look at Fallout Worlds

Fallout Worlds will come to Fallout 76 in September through an update, though the feature is actually available on the public test servers starting today, July 21. And right away, players will get to choose from two options: Public World and Custom Worlds.

"Public Worlds are a rotating series of Fallout Worlds experiences available to all players. Hand-crafted by the team at Bethesda Game Studios with input from the Fallout 76 community, each Public World uses a different combination of Fallout Worlds' settings to bring you a unique play experience," Bethesda said.

Custom Worlds, meanwhile, are available for Fallout 1st subscribers to create to their liking. While you need a membership to make a Custom World, you can invite anyone to your Custom World, regardless of their Fallout 1st membership status.

Fallout Worlds

Bethesda said its overall aim with Fallout Worlds is to give players more freedom and space to express themselves and create worlds that are their own.

"Whether you're craving your own immersive roleplaying server, impressive personal fortress, wacky platforming level or whatever else your imagination conjures, we can't wait to see what the Fallout 76 community brings to Fallout Worlds. Like we said, this is just the beginning," Bethesda said.