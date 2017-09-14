Fallout Shelter Passes 100 Million Downloads And Here's How Bethesda Is Celebrating

Fallout Shelter, Bethesda's popular free-to-play mobile game, has crossed a major user milestone. Bethesda announced today that the game has passed 100 million users spanning iOS and Android, PC, and Xbox One.

In a blog post, Bethesda added that the 100 million users have sent out more than 1 billion vault dwellers into the wasteland. In all, there have been more than 7.5 billion game sessions, with players clocking more than 385 million hours in the game. An infographic shares some other statistics like

To celebrate the 100 million milestone, Bethesda is launching a five-day promotion where you can get substantial daily rewards. Starting on September 15, all you have to do is log in and you'll get up to $10 worth of in-game loot in the form of Nuka-Cola Quantum, Lunchboxes, and other "special items to help survive the wasteland."

Fallout Shelter originally launched for iOS and Android in summer 2016, before coming to PC and Xbox One via the Universal Windows App program in February 2017. A PlayStation 4 edition has not been ruled out, but it doesn't sound likely to happen.