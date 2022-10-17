Fallout: New Vegas Studio Would Love To Make Another Fallout Game

The head of Obsidian Entertainment, the California-based studio that developed Fallout: New Vegas, has said the company would jump at the chance to make another Fallout game someday. Feargus Urquhart told DualShockers plainly, "Of course, if we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it."

Urquhart said it's now a matter of if the opportunity arises, and recent events may suggest Obsidian has a greater chance of making it happen, though nothing is confirmed right now. Obsidian was a private company until 2018 when Microsoft acquired the studio. Microsoft later bought ZeniMax, which owns Bethesda, so now Obsidian and Fallout are under the same roof.

"I hung around at Interplay for probably an extra year because I wanted to work on Fallout more. I love Fallout," Urquhart told DualShockers.

Obsidian is seemingly an extremely busy studio with multiple teams dedicated to a number of different projects. The survival game Grounded just released its 1.0 version, while the RPG Pentiment is due out in November. Obsidian is also working on the RPG Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2. Urquhart said there should come a time in the future when Obsidian can consider its next project, and he's hopeful Fallout could be one.

"At some point we'll start looking into what those next games are going to be, and I would be surprised if Fallout is not on that list," he said. "If we were to do Fallout, it has to tie in with what Bethesda is doing with Fallout and a lot of other things, but I would always personally say my hope is that before I ride off into the sunset, I'd love to make another Fallout game."

New Vegas, which was adored by fans, was released in 2010 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. That game's director, Josh Sawyer, said he and other Obsidian developers want to make another Fallout game someday.

Before that, Urquhart talked about his potential plans for New Vegas 2. "I think if we were to do Fallout: New Vegas 2--or just a new Fallout--we would probably separate it from what the internal team at Bethesda's doing," Urquhart said back in 2013. "We'd keep it on the West Coast, because we're West Coast people. They're East Coast, so it makes sense."

Fallout celebrates its 25th anniversary this month, and Bethesda is holding a month-long party to mark the occasion.

The original Fallout was developed by Interplay, with Black Isle developing Fallout 2 (1998). Bethesda acquired the rights to Fallout after that and began developing new entries internally starting with Fallout 3.

In terms of upcoming Fallout projects, Bethesda and Amazon Studios are making a Fallout TV series with the creators of Westworld. Bethesda Game Studios will also make Fallout 5, but it'll be a while, as the game is coming after The Elder Scrolls 6 (which is coming after 2023's Starfield).