Fallout: New Vegas Dev "Would Love" To Make Another Fallout Game

Fallout: New Vegas developer Obsidian Entertainment would "certainly love to" make another game in Bethesda's acclaimed RPG series. New Vegas director Josh Sawyer said in a recent interview that he and other staffers at the studio would be jazzed about returning to the post-apocalyptic series after making the beloved New Vegas.

"I would certainly love to work on a Fallout game again," Sawyer told IGN. "I know there are tons of people at Obsidian who would love to work on a Fallout game again. If we were given the chance, we would certainly love to."

Sawyer went on to say that he frequently gets asked about Obsidian making another Fallout game. He said he fields "more questions about Fallout than anything else." And there is good reason; New Vegas was well received.

GameSpot's review scored it a 7.5/10. Review Kevin VanOrd said at the time, "Fallout: New Vegas is periodically awesome and consistently compelling. If you've got the stomach for some technological lunacy, this is one gamble that will pay off."

New Vegas was released in 2010 for PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC. Obsidian CEO Feargus Urquhart previously talked about his potential plans for New Vegas 2.

"I think if we were to do Fallout: New Vegas 2--or just a new Fallout--we would probably separate it from what the internal team at Bethesda's doing," Urquhart said said in 2013. "We'd keep it on the West Coast, because we're West Coast people. They're East Coast, so it makes sense."

"And we need an interesting confined area. So I mean, it could be LA. Fallout LA," he added at the time. "That could be interesting. It'd probably be The Boneyard, which is from Fallout 1. It could be very different. It could be almost a Walking Dead meets Fallout-like thing because of all the radiation."

The latest Fallout game was Fallout 4, which came out in November 2015, and sold like crazy. A Game of the Year edition is coming next week. As for Obsidian, one of the studio's upcoming projects is Pillars of Eternity: Deadfire, which is due out in 2018.

Given how massively popular the Fallout series is, publisher Bethesda will surely announce more games in due time. But whether or not Obsidian will get the job to make a new entry could depend on a number of factors.

