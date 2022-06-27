Fallout: London Trailer Reveals 2023 Release Date And Scorched Landmarks

Fallout: London has narrowed its release window down to 2023, with the announcement coming in a new trailer that showed off more of the mod and its British post-apocalypse. A Fallout 4 mod, Fallout: London is an ambitious fan project that its development team says allows for non-US cultures to be explored and to see what impact the Resource Wars had on Britain and its class-structured society.

The project also boasts some big-name voice actors in the form of Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy, who played the Sixth and Seventh Doctors respectively in the long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who. Both actors have reprised those roles in numerous Doctor Who audio adventures produced by Big Finish, giving them plenty of voice acting experience over the years.

Fallout: London is set 50 years before the events of Fallout 4 and is aiming to create a grittier experience that emphasizes the use of melee weapons over firearms. You can see more of what Fallout: London has to offer in the video below, which shows off surviving British landmarks such as Big Ben and the Tower of the London.

Bethesda's Todd Howard recently confirmed that the studio plans to work on Fallout 5 once The Elder Scrolls VI has been completed, which will be worked on after Starfield arrives in 2023. Fallout fans can try Fallout 76 until then, with that game's next expansion, The Pitt, launching in September.