Fallout 76 Patch Notes: Wolves Will Kill You Properly Again

The newest patch for Fallout 76 has arrived, and it's mostly focused on bug fixes. Lots of them. The update brings Fallout 76 up to version 1.6.4.31. The file size varies by platform, but is in the range of 1.6 GB to 9.2 GB--you can see the file sizes for each platform below.

As for the fixes, your days of escaping wolf attacks are sadly over. A bug that prevented wolves and other dog-type enemies from attacking you has been fixed. Additionally, the update fixes an issue where multiple enemy types could become frozen and unresponsive.

The new Fallout 76 patch also fixes an issue with ally NPCs where they would appear as if they had a weapon drawn after leaving combat. Additionally, the update addresses a problem that could cause water elements to look as if it stopped flowing when Fallout 76 is played in a language other than English.

There are some weapon fixes, too, including an update to the Alien Blaster and Alien Disintegrator projectiles; they should now correctly destroy objects and terrain.

You can see the full patch notes below, as shared by Bethesda on the Fallout 76 website.

Bethesda Game Studios' next release is the sci-fi RPG Starfield, which releases in November as an exclusive to Xbox on console; it's also coming to PC, but don't expect it on PlayStation.

FALLOUT 76 UPDATE VERSION 1.6.4.31

PC (Bethesda.net): 1.6 GB

PC (Microsoft Store): 9.1 GB

PC (Steam): 2.2 GB

PlayStation: 9.2 GB

Xbox: 9.1 GB

BUG FIXES

ART

Weapons: The Silver Shroud Tesla Rifle paint now correctly applies to the Charging Shotgun Barrel mod.

C.A.M.P.S & WORKSHOPS

Exploit: Fixed an issue in which cheaters could place NPCs in the game world.

Lights: The Diner Wall Light now correctly plays a sound effect when toggling it on and off.

Structures: Wires can now be attached to the power connector on the Firewatch Tower.

Structures: The Red Backwoods Bungalow now has an accompanying door, which can be found in the Doors tab in the build menu.

Structures: Players can now correctly place Blueprints that contain the Charleston Fire Station.

Walls: Wall Décor items, like Pennants, Frames, Posters, Signs, and etc., no longer clip into Enclave C.A.M.P. Walls.

CHALLENGES

World: The requirements for the “Complete Different Daily Quests” World Challenge have been reduced from 23 to 22, and it can now be correctly completed.

COMBAT

VATS: Melee VATS attacks while in third-person view no longer cause the player to encounter a black screen.

ENEMIES

General: Addressed instances where enemies could sometimes become frozen and unresponsive.

Wolves: Fixed an issue that could prevent Wolves and other dog-type enemies from attacking the player.

EVENTS & QUESTS

Public Events: Using the World Activity Tracker to Fast Travel to a Public Event that the player is already participating in no longer causes them to be removed from that event.

Public Events: Players now correctly join an active Public Event when walking into the event location.

Lode Baring: The quest tracker no longer persists on-screen after completing Lode Baring.

FALLOUT WORLDS

Relaxed Building Restrictions: Setting the snapping toggle to “Collide” now correctly allows placement of C.A.M.P. objects without encountering “intersecting object” errors.

ITEMS

Armor: Fixed an issue that caused Thorn Armor’s bleed effect to stack unintentionally. To help account for this change, the bleed effect now deals five times its previous damage.

Exploit: Addressed an exploit that could cause a weapon to deal more damage than intended under certain circumstances.

Exploit: Addressed an exploit in which players could obtain certain magazines repeatedly from the same location.

Headwear: The Captain Cosmos Helmet now correctly prevents damage and disease from airborne hazards.

Melee Weapons: VATS attacks using automatic melee weapons, like the Ripper, now correctly progress the critical hit meter.

Ranged Weapons: Missile Launchers now correctly take condition damage from use, and they are no longer unbreakable.

Ranged Weapons: Alien Blaster and Alien Disintegrator projectiles now correctly impact objects and terrain.

LOCALIZATION

Animation: Addressed an issue that could cause water sources to appear to stop flowing when playing Fallout 76 in a language other than English.

NPCS

Allies: Allies no longer continue to appear as though they have a weapon drawn after leaving combat.

PERFORMANCE & STABILITY

Client Stability: Fixed a client crash that could occur when using VATS melee attacks in third-person view.

Client Stability: Fixed a client crash that could occur when rapidly scrapping and storing objects in a C.A.M.P. that had reached the maximum build budget.

SOUND

Keyring: Added sound effects that play when opening and closing the Keyring in the Pip-Boy.

Grenades: Excess sound effects no longer play when drawing a weapon with certain types of grenades equipped.

Sirens: Toggling a Siren on and off repeatedly no longer causes its sound effects to stack.

USER INTERFACE