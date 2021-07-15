Fallout 76 Devs Tease "Significant New Feature" In September Update

Fallout 76 will likely receive a "significant new feature" this September, but we have no idea what it is. Bethesda teased the feature in a recent Inside the Vault blog post that announced the return of the Mole Miners event as well as extra weekly challenges.

"We haven’t yet discussed what’s in store with the September update, but it will include a significant new feature that will give players even more variety in how they choose to experience Fallout 76," Bethesda wrote. "We’re shooting to re-open the Public Test Server this month so that the community can dive into this new feature and begin sharing their feedback with us as soon as possible."

As the above text implies, it seems that the return of the Public Test Server will allow hardcore players to sample the new feature ahead of its final release. The PTS should reopen later in July ahead of the September release of this "new feature," but it's also possible that these developments will be delayed, as live games often do. The blog post further states that there will be an update on what the new feature is next week, and how players can join the Public Test Server to try it out.

Fallout 76 recently received a major patch in the form of the Steel Reign update, which went live earlier in July. That update introduced new Brotherhood of Steel questlines and the ability to craft legendary items.