Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 8 Halo Infinite Beta Sign-Up How to Save Xbox Storage Back 4 Blood Beta August Games with Gold Fortnite Week 8 Challenges

Fallout 76 August Update Is All About Bug Fixes Ahead Of Custom Worlds Launch

While it doesn't include new features, Fallout 76's August update does fix a number of community reported bugs.

By on

1 Comments

Fallout 76 has some big updates in the works for later this year, but its August update will be "smaller in scope" and primarily dedicated to bug fixes.

The smaller update is currently scheduled to release August 3, and is set to fix a number of bugs reported by the Fallout 76 community. It will also add new cosmetic items to the game's Atomic Shop.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Technical Preview Livestream
  2. Apex Legends: Emergence - Seer Abilities Gameplay Trailer
  3. I Played Cyberpunk 2077 7 Months Later
  4. Pokémon Unite - Cinderace MVP Gameplay
  5. Xbox - August 2021 Games with Gold
  6. Hot Wheels Unleashed - Official Diecast Gameplay Trailer
  7. The Ascent Video Review
  8. NEO: The World Ends with You - Official Launch Trailer
  9. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - Official Launch Trailer
  10. Annapurna Interactive Showcase
  11. Best Games Of 2021 So Far
  12. Bless Unleashed - Official Exclusive Cinematic Launch Date Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fallout 76 Expeditions: The Pitt Trailer | Xbox + Bethesda E3 2021

"While our larger updates and the new features they often contain are exciting moments for [the] game, we're just as eager to bring you patches that primarily focus on swatting the bugs you've helped bring to our attention," an official Fallout 76 blog post reads.

A Gold Rush event takes place in-game from July 29 through August 2, and will allow players to exchange Treasury Notes for double the normal amount of Gold Bullion. Fallout 76's recent Steel Reign content update (which saw the conclusion of the game's Brotherhood of Steel storyline) increased the daily Gold Bullion maximum from 200 to 400, meaning players will be able to earn 800 per day during the event. All that gold might come in handy when the Gold Bullion vendor Minerva expands her inventory from August 5-9.

Fallout 76's next significant update is set to be the addition of custom worlds, which will allow players to tweak many of the game's core rules, like removing the need for electricity or granting players infinite ammo. That will be coming in September, and players can currently test custom worlds on the game's Public Test Server. One more major content update is planned to come to the game this winter according to an official content roadmap, and is set to introduce a new Public Challenge called Invaders from Beyond, as well as new legendary weapons, armor, and CAMP pets.

Revealed during Xbox and Bethesda's E3 2021 livestream, Fallout 76 players will be venturing outside Appalachia for the first time in 2022 to explore the Pitt, an area first featured in Fallout 3 as DLC.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fallout 76
PC
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)