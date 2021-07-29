Fallout 76 August Update Is All About Bug Fixes Ahead Of Custom Worlds Launch

Fallout 76 has some big updates in the works for later this year, but its August update will be "smaller in scope" and primarily dedicated to bug fixes.

The smaller update is currently scheduled to release August 3, and is set to fix a number of bugs reported by the Fallout 76 community. It will also add new cosmetic items to the game's Atomic Shop.

"While our larger updates and the new features they often contain are exciting moments for [the] game, we're just as eager to bring you patches that primarily focus on swatting the bugs you've helped bring to our attention," an official Fallout 76 blog post reads.

A Gold Rush event takes place in-game from July 29 through August 2, and will allow players to exchange Treasury Notes for double the normal amount of Gold Bullion. Fallout 76's recent Steel Reign content update (which saw the conclusion of the game's Brotherhood of Steel storyline) increased the daily Gold Bullion maximum from 200 to 400, meaning players will be able to earn 800 per day during the event. All that gold might come in handy when the Gold Bullion vendor Minerva expands her inventory from August 5-9.

Fallout 76's next significant update is set to be the addition of custom worlds, which will allow players to tweak many of the game's core rules, like removing the need for electricity or granting players infinite ammo. That will be coming in September, and players can currently test custom worlds on the game's Public Test Server. One more major content update is planned to come to the game this winter according to an official content roadmap, and is set to introduce a new Public Challenge called Invaders from Beyond, as well as new legendary weapons, armor, and CAMP pets.

Revealed during Xbox and Bethesda's E3 2021 livestream, Fallout 76 players will be venturing outside Appalachia for the first time in 2022 to explore the Pitt, an area first featured in Fallout 3 as DLC.