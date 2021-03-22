Katana Gaming Chair Xbox Game Pass Games Gotham Knights Delayed Justice League Differences Falcon & Winter Soldier Recap Falcon & Winter Soldier Easter Eggs

Fallout 76 2021 Content Roadmap Revealed, Completes Brotherhood Of Steel Quest And More

Four batches of Fallout 76 content drops this year, with the first one arriving this spring.

Bethesda has unveiled Fallout 76's 2021 roadmap, which includes a number of experiences and improvements coming to the action-RPG. Players can prepare for new content each season this year, with the first one happening this spring.

Leading the roadmap is the spring update, Locked & Loaded. It includes SPECIALs loadouts, additional CAMP slots, and an all-new Daily Ops expansion. There are also new gameplay features available in the PTS right now, like aim assist and melee attack improvements. Furthermore, Locked & Loaded coincides with Season 4: Armor Ace in Cold Steel, which tasks players with battling against Commissioner Chaos and the Yukon Five.

Following Season 4 is the summer update, Steel Reign. This content drop, part of Season 5: Escape from the 42nd Century, ends The Brotherhood of Steel storyline and introduces new additions like quests, NPCs, weapons, and other rewards. Players can also craft Legendary items using Legendary modules in this season.

Lots is changing in Fallout 76 this year.
Exact release dates for each content drop has not been announced.

The Season 6 update, landing this fall, is both unnamed and unspecified. However, according to the Fallout 76 blog, "the wings of change are coming." Bethesda is planning "an evolution to Private Worlds," insisting on players to "stay tuned" for future articles on what to expect when the game's Season 6 expansion arrives.

Lastly, this winter wraps up the 2021 roadmap with Season 7. Tales from the Stars includes new four-star Legendary gear, a pet that hangs out at CAMP, additional seasonal and world events, and more.

In other Fallout 76 news, executive producer Todd Howard revealed that he called Xbox boss Phil Spencer after the online action-RPG's disastrous launch back in 2018 to discuss how to turn the game into a success.

