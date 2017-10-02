Fallout 4 VR Is Free When You Buy HTC Vive

HTC has announced a nice incentive for people thinking about picking up an HTC Vive virtual reality headset. The company revealed today that HTC Vive orders starting today, October 2, come with a free copy of Fallout 4 VR. The game launches in December, so you won't get the game right away. The game itself is priced at $60 on its own.

Fallout 4 VR is the entire Fallout 4 experience in virtual reality. Some elements of the game have been "reimagined" for better play in virtual reality.

"The promise of a game with near endless content, including hundreds of locations, characters, and quests, fully playable in VR, is something that we have been focused on providing for the VR gaming community," Vive Studios Joel Breton said in a statement. "We are now thrilled to provide this incredible game to new Vive owners and eagerly look forward to game's launch on Vive this December."

You can learn more about the promotion here on HTC's website. It's not immediately clear how long the offer is good for.

Fallout 4 VR is not the only Bethesda game coming to VR. Skyrim VR launches on November 17, while Doom VR is coming on December 1.

Bethesda's Pete Hines said in an interview that Fallout 4 VR is the "most incredible thing you've ever seen in your life. You can't even imagine what it's like, playing in VR and how realistic it looks and everywhere you turn your head. It is going to blow your mind. It is the craziest thing you've ever seen."

HTC Vive is priced at $600 in the United States, which is $200 less than the launch price. For that price, you get the headset itself and two controllers.