Fallout 4 Is Getting Free PS5 And Xbox Series X|S Upgrades In 2023

As part of its Fallout series celebrations, Bethesda has announced that Fallout 4 will be getting a current-gen update for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as several bug fixes and bonus Creation Club content.

Similar to several modern games such as God of War: Ragnarok, players will be able to choose between a performance mode for high frame rates or a quality mode that prioritizes 4K resolution gameplay. Bethesda didn't mention more than that, but the studio did say that the update will be free and arrives in 2023.

If Fallout 4 adopts an approach similar to other games on the market, it's likely that the performance mode will favor 60fps with a dynamic scaling resolution, while the quality mode could lock the game to 4K and 30fps.

Some games--like Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition--add a 120fps performance mode to the available options, although you'll need a TV with HDMI 2.1 to get those high frame rates. Games running at 120fps on current-gen consoles also tend to do so at 1080p.

Fallout continues to be supported currently through Fallout 76, with its latest expansion, The Pitt, having launched in September. Bethesda does plan to start work on Fallout 5, but fans are going to be in for a long wait as the studio plans to do so only after it completes development on The Elder Scrolls VI, which will arrive after Starfield in 2023.