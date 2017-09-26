Fallout 4: Game Of The Year, Pip-Boy Editions Out Now On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

Almost two years after release, a Game of the Year edition of the acclaimed Fallout 4 is now available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Today also marks an opportunity to get your hands on the hard-to-find Pip-Boy Edition, provided you live in North America.

As we noted when the package was first announced last month, it's surprising that it took this long for a Game of the Year-style edition of the game to be released. There certainly wasn't a lack of critical acclaim or DLC to bundle with the game, and indeed, all of that post-release content is included here.

In addition to the base game, the Game of the Year Edition includes the Nuka-World, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop, and Automatron expansions. You'll also of course get the benefits of every update and (optional) mod that has been released.

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition is priced at $60/£40/AU$100. Those in North America who are willing to spend a bit more can get their hands on a new run of the Pip-Boy Edition, which comes with a physical wrist mount that you can slot your phone into to simulate the in-game Pip-Boy experience. This version is priced at $100 and comes with the Game of the Year Edition, but only a "limited number" will be available.