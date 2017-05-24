Fallout 4 Free To Play This Weekend On Steam

Bethesda is making its critically acclaimed Fallout 4 free to play this weekend for Steam users and Xbox Live Gold members.

The free period kicks off on Steam tomorrow, May 25 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT and concludes on May 28 at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT. Xbox Live Gold members, meanwhile, can play the game for free on Xbox One beginning at 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT on May 25 until 3 AM ET / 12 AM PT on May 29. Players will have access to all of Fallout 4's base content during the free period and can also try mods for the game.

Players who decide to purchase Fallout 4 this weekend on Steam and the Xbox and PlayStation Stores can download the base game for $19.79 and its DLC Season Pass for $30. The Steam sale runs until 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT on May 29; Xbox One and PS4 players can snag the discount until 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT on May 30.

Fallout 4 released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC back in 2015. The game was greeted with near universal acclaim; in our Fallout 4 review, we called the title "an excellent addition to the revered open-world series" and awarded it 9/10.