Fallout 3, New Vegas, Elder Scrolls 4 Go DRM-Free And Are Half Off Right Now
The Witcher developer's PC store adds three more games.
Related
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
We'll begin emailing you updates about %gameName%.
CD Projekt Red announced today that its DRM-free PC store GOG has added three high-profile Bethesda games to its catalog.
DRM-free versions of Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion are now available on the store, with mod support--and they are all on sale right now.
Fallout 3's Game of the Year Edition is down to $9.19, New Vegas' Game of the Year Edition is $11.50, and Oblivion's Ultimate Edition can be had for only $9.19.
Additionally, Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard are 75 percent off until June 6.
Go to GOG to see all of the offers.
Join the conversation