Fallout 3, New Vegas, Elder Scrolls 4 Go DRM-Free And Are Half Off Right Now

CD Projekt Red announced today that its DRM-free PC store GOG has added three high-profile Bethesda games to its catalog.

DRM-free versions of Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion are now available on the store, with mod support--and they are all on sale right now.

Fallout 3's Game of the Year Edition is down to $9.19, New Vegas' Game of the Year Edition is $11.50, and Oblivion's Ultimate Edition can be had for only $9.19.

Additionally, Fallout, Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY, An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire, and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard are 75 percent off until June 6.

Go to GOG to see all of the offers.