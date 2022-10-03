Fallout 25th Anniversary Plans Include Fallout 76 Free Week And A Big Fallout Shelter Update

The original Fallout was released in October 1997, making the franchise 25 years old this month. Bethesda is celebrating the milestone with a series of events across the franchise all month long.

To kick things off, Fallout 76 will be free for everyone from October 4-11. This will let players check out the entire game, including the newly launched The Pitt update, at no cost.

Happy birthday, Fallout

In addition to the freebie, Prime Gaming subscribers on PC can get Fallout 76 for free this month to keep as long as their membership is active.

What's more, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are getting a free month worth of Fallout 1st, the premium membership program that normally costs $13/month. This is available via the Xbox Game Pass Perks tab until October 24.

Bethesda also announced that a new update is coming to Fallout Shelter as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations. This will mark the first new content for Fallout Shelter in more than four years. The new content adds a quest line with new enemies and weapons, as well as special cosmetics like a celebration-themed room theme. The update will be released "soon," and more details are expected in due course.

This Fallout Cosplay Has Us Standing By See More

The original Fallout was developed by Interplay, with Black Isle developing Fallout 2 (1998). Bethesda acquired the rights to Fallout after that and began developing new entries internally starting with Fallout 3.

In terms of upcoming Fallout projects, Bethesda and Amazon Studios are making a Fallout TV series with the creators of Westworld. Bethesda Game Studios will also make Fallout 5, but it'll be a while, as the game is coming after The Elder Scrolls 6 (which is coming after 2023's Starfield).