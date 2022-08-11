Fall Guys Sonic's Adventure - How To Unlock All Sonic The Hedgehog Rewards

It's time to go fast in Fall Guys latest crossover event, Sonic's Adventure. This event sees the return of the Sonic and Knuckles costumes, along with new costumes like Tails, Dr. Eggman, and Super Sonic. The event also adds a new level to Fall Guys, inspired by Sonic's Green Hill zone. This event also includes a free reward track, letting you earn some Sonic cosmetics. The event runs from August 11-15. Here's everything you need to know about Sonic's Adventure in Fall guys.

Sonic's Adventure challenges and rewards

All of the challenges in Sonic's Adventure are based around playing the event playlist Gotta Go Fast. This playlist consists of multiple rounds of Bean Hill Zone, the new Sonic inspired mini-game. Bean Hill Zone is designed to look like Green Hill Zone from Sonic and tasks players with running around the map and collecting rings. Only players who collect enough rings will advance to the next round. The challenges here require you to run around a bunch, in addition to performing well in each round.

The Sonic's Adventure challenges are:

You're Too Slow! - Run 2,000 meters in Gotta Go Fast!

You're Too Slow! - Run 5,000 meters in Gotta Go Fast!

I'm Outta Here! - Run 1,000 meters in Round 1 of Gotta Go Fast!

I'm Outta Here! - Run 1,000 meters in Round 2 of Gotta Go Fast!

Knock Knock! - Get 30 Rings in Round 1 of Gotta Go Fast!

Knock Knock! - Get 50 Rings in Round 1 of Gotta Go Fast!

I'll Do My Best! - Get 70 Rings in Round 2 of Gotta Go Fast!

I'll Do My Best! - Get 120 Rings in Round 2 of Gotta Go Fast!

Get A Load Of This! - Get 140 Rings in Gotta Go Fast!

Get A Load Of This! - Get 250 Rings in Gotta Go Fast!

Each challenge is worth 100 points, so you need to complete all 10 challenges to get the full 1,000 points.

You can earn Sonic's iconic shoes by completing all of the Sonic's Adventure Challenges.

Gallery

The reward items are:

Sonic Nameplate - 200 Points

200 Kudos - 400 Points

Sonic Pattern - 600 Points

400 Kudos - 800 Points

Sonic Sneakers - 1000 Points

Sonic and friends have made their return to Fall Guys.

Also available during the event are five costumes. The costumes are Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Dr. Eggman, and Super Sonic. Each costume can be purchased individually for 800 Show-Bucks (roughly $8) with the option to get a bundle of Sonic and Knuckles or Tails and Dr. Eggman for 1,200 Show-Bucks. There is also an emote available called You're Too Slow, which lets you do Sonic's idle animation of impatient foot tapping.