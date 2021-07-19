Fall Guys Season 5 Revealed With Release Date, 6 New Rounds, Duos, Trios, And Limited-Time Events

Fall Guys Season 5 is on the way, and developer Mediatonic has now shared a lot more information about what fans can look forward to when it releases on July 20 for PlayStation and PC. Leading the charge are six new rounds, including what is described by the studio as its most ambitious round yet.

This is called Lost Temple. A new final round, this one challenges players to navigate their way through a temple that is constantly shapeshifting, so your path to the Crown is always changing.

Another new round is called Stompin' Ground, and it has players trying to survive as three mechanical rhinos run amok. You can see a full rundown of the five new rounds below, as written by Mediatonic.

Season 5 New Rounds:

Treetop Tumble - Take branching routes in a scramble to the finish. Filled with perilous Log Swings and Expanding Frogs (yes, seriously). Who knows where your choices will take you?

Stompin’ Ground - What happens when the beans wander into rhino territory? Well, prepare to find out! Dash, dive and dodge in a hectic escape from three mechanical Rhinos. Good luck!

Lost Temple - Our most ambitious Round to date...and it’s a new final! Navigate the shapeshifting Lost Temple where the elusive path to the Crown is ever-changing.

Lily Leapers - Bounce to the bean rhythm of Lily Leapers. Keep your head on a swivel for that perfect landing as you conquer each layer by leaping from drum to drum.

Bubble Trouble - Bubble Trouble is a five-way arena bout that’s all about rapid-fire beans and bubble poppin’ dreams! Scurry between obstacle-filled active zones to collect your way to glorious qualification.

Pegwin Pool Party - Zoom down zippy slides and grab those pesky Pegwins. The longer you cling on, the more points you’ll gain. We hope you’ve got a good grip!

Season 5 of Fall Guys also brings with it the launch of limited time events, each of which promising unique rewards in the form of costumes, emotes, and nameplates. Mediatonic also teased, "Who knows, maybe we'll be inviting some special guests along to help out?"

Fall Guys Season 5 also introduces Squads in the form of limited-time Duos and Trios modes where you play in groups of two and three. Season 5 will also have a "whole host of improvements and fixes" to the overall Fall Guys experience.

Mediatonic recently delayed the game's Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions to an unspecified date in the future. Alongside that news, the studio said it is working on cross-play for Fall Guys to connect the player base in a new way.

Fortnite studio Epic Games acquired Mediatonic earlier this year as part of its ambition to create a so-called metaverse.