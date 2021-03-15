Fall Guys Season 4 Start Date Is March 22, Trailer Teases Among Us Crossover

The newest Fall Guys season is right around the corner. Developer Mediatonic has announced that Fall Guys Season 4, which takes place in the future in the year 4041, will release on March 22.

What's more, the cinematic opening trailer for Season 4 has arrived. It teases some of the new levels in Season 4 and other content you can expect in the latest refresh. You'll want to watch through until the end, as it caps off with a teaser for some kind of crossover event with Among Us.

Dave Bailey, the co-founder and CEO of Mediatonic, said the team has only "just scratched the surface" of what's possible for the battle royale title. The original pitch for the game was to create the "greatest game show on Earth," and Mediatonic plans to deliver on that ambition.

"When you think about it in that way, there's a million different ways we can take this and I hope people will see that come through in future," Bailey said.

In other news, Mediatonic has been acquired by Fortnite studio Epic Games, giving the company yet another battle royale game. Fall Guys is still available on Steam, though fans are wondering if a day may come when the game moves to the Epic Games Store.

Fall Guys will be released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles this summer, following its exclusive console debut on PS4 back in 2020.