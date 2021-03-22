Fall Guys Season 4 Is Live With Patch Notes, Takes Place In Year 4041

If you were looking forward to the futuristic Fall Guys Season 4, your wait is over, because the season is now live on all platforms, and we've got the patch notes. This new season features a neon-drenched future '80s theme and adds seven new rounds to the game, as well as a variety of bug fixes and other features.

Besides the new rounds, Season 4's biggest addition to Fall Guys is the introduction of a Squads Mode. In this mode, players can qualify together as a squad of four, and if one of you wins in the final round, all of you win. There's also a new mode called Squad Survival, where squads compete to stay out of sticky slime as team after team is eliminated. This new season also introduces a new currency known as Crown Shards, which players earn through challenges and the new Squad modes. If you have 60 Crown Shards, you can trade them in for a Crown. The new rounds include the hoops-themed Basketfall, the 60-player gauntlet Skyline Stumble, and the battery-powered disco clash Power Trip.

In other news, developer Mediatonic previously announced that Among Us costumes will be coming to Fall Guys in Season 4. The studio was recently acquired by Fortnite developer Epic Games as part of its ongoing attempts to create a battle royale "metaverse." We also learned recently that the bean people of Fall Guys eat through their feet, which is perhaps one detail we didn't need to know.

Fall Guys Season 4 Patch Notes

Season 4 Rounds

Skyline Stumble - Our new 60-player gauntlet showcases a mega assortment of fresh futuristic obstacles, including Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields and Lasers!

Our new 60-player gauntlet showcases a mega assortment of fresh futuristic obstacles, including Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields and Lasers! Hoverboard Heroes - Set sail for slimy seas as players dive and stumble over perilous obstacles. Ride out the chaos on the hoverboard ‘til the finish line or face elimination!

Set sail for slimy seas as players dive and stumble over perilous obstacles. Ride out the chaos on the hoverboard ‘til the finish line or face elimination! Basketfall - Team up to shoot some hoops in low gravity. This is the Fall Guys future, so prepare for a very silly number of basketballs...and triple hoops!

Team up to shoot some hoops in low gravity. This is the Fall Guys future, so prepare for a very silly number of basketballs...and triple hoops! Short Circuit - A new type of racing Round drops beans on the grid and propels them through lap after lap of gravity-defying, obstacle-strewn mayhem!

A new type of racing Round drops beans on the grid and propels them through lap after lap of gravity-defying, obstacle-strewn mayhem! Power Trip - Stumble onto the future-funk dancefloor and light up those tiles in a battery-powered battle for disco domination!

Stumble onto the future-funk dancefloor and light up those tiles in a battery-powered battle for disco domination! Big Shots - Ever wondered what it’d be like to stand on a See Saw while inflatable stars, magnets, gamepads, and miniature Saturns were shot at you? Well, now you’ll know.

Ever wondered what it’d be like to stand on a See Saw while inflatable stars, magnets, gamepads, and miniature Saturns were shot at you? Well, now you’ll know. Roll On - It’s Roll Out...but a race!? In this classic themed Round, 60 players dash to the finish line over a series of rambunctious rotating drums. Don’t fall off!

New Feature: Squads Mode! Qualify together as a Squad of 4, with your whole Squad claiming victory if any of you win the final Round!

New Round Type: Squad Race. Score points for your squad by crossing the finish line- The higher your position, the more points you earn! The lowest scoring Squads get eliminated, so every Squad member’s performance matters!

New Round Type: Squad Survival Score points for your squad by staying out of the slime! The lowest scoring teams get eliminated, so try to target other squads and throw them off their game!

New Feature: Daily Challenges Log in each day to receive new Challenges to earn bundles of Fame and Crown Shards!

New Currency: Crown Shards Earn 60 Crown Shards to transform them into a shiny new crown! Collect Shards through Challenges and Squads, and check your balance in the Show Selector screen.

Character Improvements:

Sturdier Beans We’re improved our Fall Guys to be more sturdy when taking hits both from other players. No more ragdolling just because another bean brushed you in mid-air!

We’re improved our Fall Guys to be more sturdy when taking hits both from other players. No more ragdolling just because another bean brushed you in mid-air! Fixed some ragdolling and excessive jumping issues in some rounds, for example unrelenting ragdolling on Hex-A-Gone after colliding with another Fall Guy

Fixed errors related to ledge-climbing in some levels like Wall Guys, such as Sweat animations failing to play, and inability to climb a ledge when a flipper is present.

Increased physics performance for distant players, leading to an overall smoother experience

Improved character behaviour when carrying objects around

Post-elimination flow: you can now quit at any time after being eliminated, no more waiting for the next round to load

UI Improvements:

Fixed text displaying that 40 players are needed to start a game on playlists with restricted numbers (I.E Hex-a-Gone Trials)

Fixed 16/15 eliminated showing on Thin Ice

Fixed the Qualified element not reducing in value when a player becomes eliminated during Slime Climb

Other fixes and improvements: