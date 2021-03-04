Fall Guys Season 4 Costumes Teased, Can You Guess What's Coming?

Fall Guys Season 4 is expected to kick off soon, bringing with it a series of new costumes. Developer Mediatonic has now teased the new outfits, posting silhouettes of them on social media and calling on fans to sound off with what the outfits might be.

None of them are very easily identifiable, as least not to me, but the internet has its guesses. For now, they'll remain a mystery, but Mediatonic will reveal all four of them on Friday, March 5, through the game's Discord, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter accounts.

Can you guess what these #FallGuysSeason4 costumes are?

We'll be revealing them tomorrow across all of our social media channels 👀

Discord: https://t.co/BWgPYcJL9i

Instagram: https://t.co/8zoIewS6IT

TikTok: https://t.co/EIkSstE2Iz

Twitter: lol 👋 pic.twitter.com/pCsi4IaEcc — Fall Guys 4041 🤖 SOON (@FallGuysGame) March 4, 2021

Before this, Mediatonic challenged its fans to complete a 2400-piece jigsaw puzzle to find a new clue about Season 4--and, of course, the community completed it in short order. The teaser revealed a flying saucer-themed outfit and other otherworldly costumes.

Season 4 has a futuristic theme, which we know about from the re-branding of the game's social media pages to Fall Guys 4041.

Dave Bailey, the co-founder and CEO of Mediatonic, said the team has only "just scratched the surface" of what's possible for the battle royale title. The original pitch for the game was to create the "greatest game show on Earth," and Mediatonic plans to deliver on that ambition.

"When you think about it in that way, there's a million different ways we can take this and I hope people will see that come through in future," Bailey said.

In other news, Mediatonic has been acquired by Fortnite studio Epic Games, giving the company yet another battle royale game. Fall Guys is still available on Steam, though fans are wondering if a day may come when the game moves to the Epic Games Store.

Fall Guys will be released on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles this summer, following its exclusive console debut on PS4 back in 2020.