Fall Guys Season 4.5 Patch: Two New Rounds, Custom Games, Crossplay

Fall Guys Season 4.5 update is coming on May 13, and it adds two new rounds, improved custom games support, crossplay, and plenty of bug fixes. Christened "Dave" for some reason, the update also stomps a lot of bugs that have cropped up recently. The full patch notes are below, so check it out.

The main additions that the Season 4.5 update brings to the table are two new rounds. One is the Slimescraper, which is the sequel to Slime Climb, and the other is Button Bashers, which splits players into pairs that must duel it out to see who can mash buttons better. The patch will also bring 55 new variations to the game's many modes across 12 rounds, so if you're a bit bored of the current offerings, that'll hopefully change it up for you.

🚨 Season 4.5 (Dave) is coming out tomorrow 🚨

🔥 Here's a BIG LIST of patch notes 🔥

To start with... we have 2 new rounds!

- The Slimescraper (A sequel to Slimb Climb) 👀

- Button Bashers (Players are split into 1v1 duelling pairs. Best beans go through) 👀 pic.twitter.com/j044J0Elli — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) May 12, 2021

The patch also introduces crossplay for PC and PS4 players. Though PC and PS4 players can matchmake together in all game modes, cross-platform parties are still not a thing, though the developers are hoping to make that happen soon. In addition to crossplay, the update improves the custom lobby feature, opening it to everyone, with support for as few as four players. PC and PS4 players can also play together in these custom games.

In terms of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, this update brings a bucketful of minor changes. For example, grabbing objects and mantling should now suffer from less latency, and there's an in-game indicator of each players' connection quality. You can now report players who you think are cheating, which is an important addition, given that Fall Guys has historically struggled with cheaters.

Fall Guys Season 4.5 (Dave) Update Patch Notes