Fall Guys Season 2 Will Take Players To Outer Space

New content for Fall Guys is almost here. Fall Guys season 2 launches on September 15, and with the new season comes new maps, challenges, a fresh season pass, and a new limited-time event. After spending time on their home planet, the beans are now going to space.

The season will kickstart with a new event that'll have players saving the Fall Guys satellite by repairing it and redesigning it. Players will be able to earn the following rewards for participating in the limited-time event:

Space Bean Nickname - 200 Points

200 Kudo - 300 Points

Satellite Explorer Nameplate - 500 Points

Space Icons Pattern - 800 Points

Satellite Backpack - 1000 Points

In addition to the new event, there will also be a couple of new courses introduced, such as the Tiptoe Finale, which can host up to four squads. In this mode, each team will have to race to the crown, and if they step on the wrong floor tile, they'll fall to the ground and have to start over. Other maps, such as Starchart, will have players racing through an invisible course; the only way to reveal the way is by pressing a button. In Cosmic Highway, players will have to jump from platform to platform while avoiding traps to complete the course.

The upcoming season will have a new season pass with 100 in-game items to unlock and features the following costumes: Spock from Star Trek, Xenomorph from Aliens, and Hatsune Miku.

Fall guys is a free-to-play game. You can download it on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.