Fall Guys Players On PlayStation Must Redownload It To Continue Playing After May

Fall Guys is getting a new launcher on May 9 and will require a new download for all existing players to keep accessing the popular battle royale. In a new update from developer Mediatonic, the studio explained that since it switched publishers from Sony to its new owner Epic Games, the change in ownership necessitated the need for the game to switch launchers.

The good news is that all your costumes and progress will transfer over with you, and as an added bonus, you'll be able to pick up a free shark costume along the way. Yes, it looks quite jawsome.

The new Fall Guys PlayStation Launcher will be available on the PlayStation Store from April 5, at which point the old launcher icon will be greyed out. Accessing the game from the updated PlayStation icon will be the only way to play after May 9, and Mediatonic has encouraged its users to delete the old content so that some space can be freed up on the PS5.

The developer said that beyond a few tweaks under the hood of the game, the experience will be exactly the same, and the free shark outfit can be redeemed from the in-game Store page after the new download has been completed. You'll need to be quick though, as it'll only be available until the end of season 6 in Fall Guys.

As for when Fall Guys is coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch, Mediatonic recently revealed that it was finalizing development on those console versions and the "tasty new features" that they'll contain. Just don't expect the game to appear on Xbox Game Pass, as those rumors were debunked by Satan a while ago.