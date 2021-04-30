Fall Guys On Nintendo Switch/Xbox Delayed, But Cross-Play Is Coming

Developer Mediatonic has made some big announcements about the future of Fall Guys. The Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions of the whimsical battle royale game will no longer release on schedule this summer, while cross-play is now a confirmed feature that's coming down the road.

"We've realized that our previously announced Summer 2021 Switch and Xbox release schedule is unfortunately just too soon for us to include all of the tasty new features we're working on," the studio said in a blog post.

"While we want to launch on these platforms as quickly as possible, we believe the Switch and Xbox releases are really going to be worth waiting for and we're super grateful for your patience," the statement went on to say. "This delay gives our team some time to add features like cross-play, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice."

While the Switch and Xbox versions of Fall Guys have been delayed, Mediatonic said it continues to expand its development team to "deliver top-notch future content."

"Fall Guys will keep rolling out new Seasonal content releases, fresh Shows, Costumes, Rounds and all the other delicious things you know and love. The rapidly approaching Season 4.5 update is no exception, with both a fiendish new Round and a funky fresh Final heading your way, plus delicious Fall fashion for your Season 4 wardrobe," the studio said.

A new release date for Fall Guys on Switch and Xbox has yet to be confirmed.

Dave Bailey, the co-founder and CEO of Mediatonic, believes the team has "just scratched the surface" of what's possible for Fall Guys. The original pitch for the game was to create the "greatest game show on Earth," and Mediatonic plans to deliver on that ambition.

"When you think about it in that way, there's a million different ways we can take this and I hope people will see that come through in future," Bailey said.

In other news, Mediatonic has been acquired by Fortnite studio Epic Games, giving the company yet another battle royale game. Fall Guys is still available on Steam, though fans are wondering if a day may come when the game moves to the Epic Games Store.

Fall Guys launched on PlayStation back in 2020 as a console exclusive.