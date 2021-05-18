Fall Guys Looks To Be Teasing Tron-Themed Skins

It looks like the Grid is coming to Fall Guys, as developer Mediatonic is teasing a new batch of what certainly look to be Tron-themed skins coming to the popular multiplayer title.

The image shows a number of silhouettes. One almost certainly looks like Tron from the original 1982 film, with another likely to be the film's villain Sark (the character's distinctive helmet makes it a dead giveaway). Some fans on Twitter are speculating that the image likely to be Sark could also be Optimus Prime based on the shape of the character's head, which would be cool but does seem unlikely. Fall Guys has received skins for everything from Doom to Godzilla in the past, so anything is at least possible.

We've been working on this next collab for many light cycles...

Can you guess who it is? 👀 pic.twitter.com/LzH5XVpHK2 — Fall Guys 🤖 Season 4.5 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) May 18, 2021

The other silhouettes in the teaser image are a little harder to decipher, though it would be surprising if none of the skins included characters and looks from 2010's Tron: Legacy. Let's all hope a Jeff Bridges-themed Fall Guys skin is on the way.

No word yet on when Mediatonic will officially reveal the new collaboration, but expect it to be soon. Fortnite developer Epic Games recently acquired Mediatonic parent company Tonic Games Group for an undisclosed amount. Epic previously acquired Rocket League developer Psyonix, and shortly after, Rocket League went free-to-play and on PC became exclusive to the Epic Games Store. That has yet to happen with Fall Guys, as the game continues to be available for purchase on Steam as well as PlayStation 4.

The game will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms in the future, though it has been delayed from its original summer 2021 release window. No new release date has been given, but Mediatonic says the delay will give it time to add new features like cross-play ahead of the eventual arrival of the Xbox and Switch versions.