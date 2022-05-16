Fall Guys Is Headed To Switch And Xbox In June, And The Game Is Going Free

Fall Guys is finally heading to Xbox and Nintendo Switch and the game is adopting a free-to-play business model. Following a delay, developer Mediatonic has announced that the whimsical battle royale game will arrive on the new platforms June 21, which is also when the game goes free.

There will be full cross-play and cross-progression supported (across Xbox and Switch, as well as PS4 and PS5, which is also adopting a free business model in June), thanks to the game using Epic's Online Services functionality--Epic owns Mediatonic and the Fall Guys property.

A new Fall Guys season is also launching on June 21, and it promises to be the "most jam-packed and blunderful season yet," Mediatonic said. Players can expect "stacks of new challenges and rewards," as well as "major updates" to the game's progression systems. What's more, Mediatonic is launching a new in-game currency called Show-Bucks with the new season launch.

Additionally, Mediatonic announced that existing Fall Guys players will be gifted the Legacy Pack that includes "spangly cosmetic items" and everything in the game's first season pass for free.

The new season pass is described as a "supercharged" version of Fall Guys' existing free progression path. This new pass, however, is a paid offering that people can buy with the new Show-Bucks currency. The existing free progression path, including the original currency, Kudos, will remain available.

Mediatonic was acquired by Fortnite studio Epic Games in 2021 as part of the company's effort to create a metaverse.