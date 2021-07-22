Fall Guys Gets Ratchet & Clank Crossover Event With New Outfits Up For Grabs

With Fall Guys Season 5, the battle royale game is adding limited time events--and one of these will be focused on PlayStation's Ratchet & Clank series.

Sony said there will be two limited-time events, as well as a "whole new way to earn points" by completing themed challenges, which are also new in Season 5. You can see a trailer for the Fall Guys/Ratchet & Clank crossover below, which reveals that new Ratchet & Clank skins are coming to Fall Guys.

The Ratchet in-game event runs July 26-August 1, while the Clank event takes place August 6-15. You can participate in both for a chance to unlock the new Ratchet and Clank outfits.

In addition to limited-time events and a new adventure jungle theme, Season 5 adds Squads in the form of limited-time Duos and Trios modes where you play in groups of two and three. Additionally, six new rounds have been added in Season 5, which is out now.

Mediatonic recently delayed the game's Nintendo Switch and Xbox versions to an unspecified date in the future. Alongside that news, the studio said it is working on cross-play for Fall Guys to connect the player base in a new way.

Fortnite studio Epic Games acquired Mediatonic earlier this year as part of its ambition to create a so-called metaverse.