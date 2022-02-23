Fall Guys For Switch, Xbox Still Coming; Dev "Finalizing Development" Now

Fall Guys is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, but when will it be released? We still don't know, but developer Mediatonic has now commented on how the new versions are coming along, saying in a blog post that the studio is "finalizing development" on them.

The developer said it understands there is a lot of hype and anticipation for Fall Guys on the new platforms, assuring fans that they are "still coming," even if there is no release date yet.

Fall Guys was originally released in August 2020 on PC and PS4 through PlayStation Plus. There were rumors that Fall Guys would be added to Game Pass, but this was debunked by Satan.

The Switch and Xbox versions of Fall Guys were originally expected to launch in Summer 2021 before being delayed to 2022. This was too soon for the studio to deliver all the "tasty new features," so the game was delayed for those platforms.

"While we want to launch on these platforms as quickly as possible, we believe the Switch and Xbox releases are really going to be worth waiting for and we're super grateful for your patience," Mediatonic said. "This delay gives our team some time to add features like cross-play, so when we add new platforms, players will be able to stumble in harmony with their pals, regardless of their platform of choice."

As of this week, cross-play is now enabled in Fall Guys for lobbies, allowing players across PlayStation and PC to connect and play together. Players need to link their Epic Accounts to Fall Guys and then use the Invite Players functionality in the game to play with people on other systems.

Mediatonic was acquired by Fortnite studio Epic Games in 2021 as part of the company's effort to create a metaverse.