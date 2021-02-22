Fall Guys Cuphead Skins Are Coming This Week

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has announced a partnership with Studio MDHR to bring Cuphead skins to the colorful battle royale game.

The skins are very nice-looking, and they come in two parts: top and bottom. You can unlock the top and bottom pieces by accumulating five crowns, or you can buy them with real money. A Cuphead-inspired emote is also available for five crowns. The new skin will be available this Wednesday, February 24, while the Mugman skin will come on Saturday, February 27.

In collab with @StudioMDHR we're pleased to announce that Cuphead is the featured costume on Wednesday!



5x 👑 Top

5x 👑 Bottom



There's also an emote for 5x 👑!



...and of course, Mugman will arrive on Saturday!

5x 👑 Top

5x 👑 Bottom



Don't deal with the devil for the crowns 👀 pic.twitter.com/4xDbs1zSVy — Fall Guys ⚡️ Season 3.5 (@FallGuysGame) February 22, 2021

Cuphead is just the latest popular brand to come to Fall Guys through DLC skins. The Fall Guys Season 3.5 update added Godzilla, Sonic, and Goose Game costumes, while previous updates introduced skins for franchises like Doom, Team Fortress, Portal, and Half-Life.

In other news about Fall Guys, Mediatonic just recently announced that the game will release on Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms this summer.

It's a good time to get into Fall Guys, as the base game is a lot of fun and lots more content is planned for the future.

Dave Bailey, the co-founder and CEO of Mediatonic, said the team has only "just scratched the surface" of what's possible for the battle royale title. The original pitch for the game was to create the "greatest game show on Earth," and Mediatonic plans to deliver on that ambition.

"When you think about it in that way, there's a million different ways we can take this and I hope people will see that come through in future," Bailey said.