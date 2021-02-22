Diablo 2: Resurrected Coming This Year WoW Burning Crusade Classic Confirmed Diablo 4 Rogue Class New Overwatch 2 Details WandaVision Episode 7 BlizzCon Schedule

Fall Guys Cuphead Skins Are Coming This Week

The latest crossover collaboration for Fall Guys has been announced.

By on

Comments

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has announced a partnership with Studio MDHR to bring Cuphead skins to the colorful battle royale game.

The skins are very nice-looking, and they come in two parts: top and bottom. You can unlock the top and bottom pieces by accumulating five crowns, or you can buy them with real money. A Cuphead-inspired emote is also available for five crowns. The new skin will be available this Wednesday, February 24, while the Mugman skin will come on Saturday, February 27.

Cuphead is just the latest popular brand to come to Fall Guys through DLC skins. The Fall Guys Season 3.5 update added Godzilla, Sonic, and Goose Game costumes, while previous updates introduced skins for franchises like Doom, Team Fortress, Portal, and Half-Life.

In other news about Fall Guys, Mediatonic just recently announced that the game will release on Nintendo Switch and Xbox platforms this summer.

It's a good time to get into Fall Guys, as the base game is a lot of fun and lots more content is planned for the future.

Dave Bailey, the co-founder and CEO of Mediatonic, said the team has only "just scratched the surface" of what's possible for the battle royale title. The original pitch for the game was to create the "greatest game show on Earth," and Mediatonic plans to deliver on that ambition.

"When you think about it in that way, there's a million different ways we can take this and I hope people will see that come through in future," Bailey said.

Click To Unmute
  1. Best Zelda Commercials & Trailers (1986 - 2021)
  2. Every Blizzcon 2021 Trailer
  3. Where's Zelda BOTW 2? | Console Crew
  4. Overwatch 2 Full Presentation | BlizzCon 2021
  5. Rainbow Six's New Operator Has An Explosive Drone
  6. Overwatch 2 New Hero Looks: Reaper, McCree, Widowmaker, And Pharah! | Blizzconline 2021
  7. Guilty Gear Strive - Official I-No Character Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  8. BlizzCon 2021 Day 2 Panels Livestream
  9. Firearms Expert Reacts To Insurgency Sandstorm’s Guns
  10. Diablo 2: Resurrected Multiplayer Breakdown | BlizzCon 2021
  11. Diablo 2: Resurrected Deep Dive Panel | BlizzCon 2021
  12. Diablo Immortal Alpha Breakdown and Beyond | BlizzConline 2021

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Video Review

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)