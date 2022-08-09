Fall Guys And Sonic The Hedgehog Welcome You To Bean Hill Zone In New Limited-Time Event

Two years after their original collaboration, Fall Guys and Sonic The Hedgehog are partnering up, adding new skins and a new limited-time game mode in celebration of Sonic's 30th anniversary.

The event runs August 11-15 and adds five new costumes to the in-game store: the returning Sonic costume from two years ago, as well as new Tails, Knuckles, Dr. Eggman, and Super Sonic skins. A new Sonic Foot Tap emote--a reference to Sonic's impatient pose when a player took too long to move him in the classic Genesis games--will also be available for purchase.

Dr. Eggman, Knuckles, Tails, and Super Sonic will join Sonic in Fall Guys.

Joining the new skins is a brand-new game mode, the spectacularly named Bean Hill Zone. Players must collect rings scattered across the map to collect points, and special rewards will be earned depending on how many points are scored. The list of rewards and points needed to earn each is below:

200 points - "Bean Hill Zone" nameplate

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a game show-themed battle royale where up to 60 players compete in obstacle courses, races, and other challenges while trying to be the last bean standing. The game is available to download for free on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.