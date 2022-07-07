Fall Guys Abstergo Challenges - How To Get All Assassin's Creed Rewards
Here are all of the Assassin's Creed-themed items you can unlock during the Abstergo event in Fall Guys.
The latest Fall Guys event, the Abstergo Challenges, features a variety of Assassin's Creed-themed items, all based around the corporation that created the Animus in that universe. Completing the challenges can unlock you a few cosmetic items and there are some Assassin's Creed Valhalla costumes available in the shop as well. The Abstergo Challenges event runs from July 7-11.
Fall Guys Abstergo challenges and rewards
All of the Abstergo Challenges must be completed in the special limited-time playlist, Sweet Thieves. This is a team-based game mode where one team must catch invisible enemies trying to steal and score pieces of candy. Thieves who are caught are put into jail, but can be released if another thief presses the button in the middle of the map. This playlist has been in Fall Guys before, but this time it's focused on the Abstergo event. Each challenge awards 100 points, for a total of 1,000 points needed to complete the entire reward track.
Here are all of the Abstergo Challenges:
- Play as a Thief in Sweet Thieves three times
- Win as a Thief in Sweet Thieves
- Carry candy for 30 seconds in Sweet Thieves
- Carry candy for 75 seconds in Sweet Thieves
- Press the button as a Thief in Sweet Thieves
- Win Sweet Thieves 10 times
- Play as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves
- Win as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves
- As a Guardian grab Thieves five times
- As a Guardian grab Thieves 20 times
Completing all 10 challenges will net you a total of 1,000 points, which will unlock all five of the free reward items.
The reward items are:
- Animus Trainee nickname - 100 Points
- 200 Kudos - 300 Points
- Apple of Eden nameplate - 500 Points
- ‘Animus Synchronising’ pattern - 700 Points
- Apple of Eden’ backpack - 1000 Points
Not included in the free rewards are two more Assassin's Creed outfits, inspired by the most recent game in the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The two costumes are Eivor the Wolf-Kissed, the main protagonist of Valhalla, and Odin the All-Father. Each costume is available for 1,200 Show Bucks (roughly $12) or can be purchased in a bundle for 2,000 Show Bucks (about $20) which includes a special name plate. Ezio from the Assassin's Creed II trilogy is already available in Fall Guys as part of the Season 1 paid Show Pass.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation