Fall Guys Abstergo Challenges - How To Get All Assassin's Creed Rewards

The latest Fall Guys event, the Abstergo Challenges, features a variety of Assassin's Creed-themed items, all based around the corporation that created the Animus in that universe. Completing the challenges can unlock you a few cosmetic items and there are some Assassin's Creed Valhalla costumes available in the shop as well. The Abstergo Challenges event runs from July 7-11.

Fall Guys Abstergo challenges and rewards

All of the Abstergo Challenges must be completed in the special limited-time playlist, Sweet Thieves. This is a team-based game mode where one team must catch invisible enemies trying to steal and score pieces of candy. Thieves who are caught are put into jail, but can be released if another thief presses the button in the middle of the map. This playlist has been in Fall Guys before, but this time it's focused on the Abstergo event. Each challenge awards 100 points, for a total of 1,000 points needed to complete the entire reward track.

Here are all of the Abstergo Challenges:

Play as a Thief in Sweet Thieves three times

Win as a Thief in Sweet Thieves

Carry candy for 30 seconds in Sweet Thieves

Carry candy for 75 seconds in Sweet Thieves

Press the button as a Thief in Sweet Thieves

Win Sweet Thieves 10 times

Play as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves

Win as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves

As a Guardian grab Thieves five times

As a Guardian grab Thieves 20 times

Completing all 10 challenges will net you a total of 1,000 points, which will unlock all five of the free reward items.

The Apple of Eden backpack is the highest reward, earned by completing all Abstergo Challenges.

Gallery

The reward items are:

Animus Trainee nickname - 100 Points

200 Kudos - 300 Points

Apple of Eden nameplate - 500 Points

‘Animus Synchronising’ pattern - 700 Points

Apple of Eden’ backpack - 1000 Points

Both Eivor and Odin are available in the Fall Guys' store for a limited time.

Not included in the free rewards are two more Assassin's Creed outfits, inspired by the most recent game in the series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla. The two costumes are Eivor the Wolf-Kissed, the main protagonist of Valhalla, and Odin the All-Father. Each costume is available for 1,200 Show Bucks (roughly $12) or can be purchased in a bundle for 2,000 Show Bucks (about $20) which includes a special name plate. Ezio from the Assassin's Creed II trilogy is already available in Fall Guys as part of the Season 1 paid Show Pass.